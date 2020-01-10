EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Remains under pressure near 1.1090

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD stays vulnerable around the 1.1100 area.
  • Attention is now on the key 55-day SMA at 1.1092.

The selling bias in EUR/USD looks everything but unabated so far today.

The bullish move that started in early December appears to have lost momentum, leaving an interim top in the vicinity of 1.1240 (December 31st) for the time being.

If sellers continue to gain control of the markets, the spot is likely to break below the key 55-day SMA around 1.1090. Below this level, the pair’s outlook should shift to bearish.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1097
Today Daily Change 20
Today Daily Change % -0.08
Today daily open 1.1106
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1141
Daily SMA50 1.1093
Daily SMA100 1.1066
Daily SMA200 1.1141
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1122
Previous Daily Low 1.1092
Previous Weekly High 1.1276
Previous Weekly Low 1.1124
Previous Monthly High 1.124
Previous Monthly Low 1.1002
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1103
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.111
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1092
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1077
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1063
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1121
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1136
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.115

 

 

