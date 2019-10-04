EUR/USD technical analysis: Multiple barriers on the road to recovery, 1.0987 be the closest

- EUR/USD rises towards a three-week-old falling trend-line, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement.
- 50% Fibonacci retracement, 200-bar SMA and a descending resistance-line since late-August add to the upside barriers.
- 23.6% Fibonacci retracement, immediate support-line questions pair’s declines.
EUR/USD again aims for 1.0987 resistance-confluence while taking the bids to 1.0980 amid the initial trading session on Friday.
However, rising levels of 14-bar relative strength index (RSI) towards overbought territory might trigger the pair’s another pullback, if not then buyers will target another upside barrier around 1.1020/25 including 200-bar simple moving average (SMA) and 50% Fibonacci retracement of pair’s downpour since late-August.
Should there be additional run-up past-1.1025, a falling trend-line since August 25 and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, nearing 1.1050/55, will be the key as a break of which can escalate the upward trajectory to mid-September tops close to 1.1110.
During the pair’s pullback, 1.0945/40 area including a three-day-old rising trend-line and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement becomes the key as declines below the same could recall 1.0900 and 1.0880 to the chart
EUR/USD 4-hour chart
Trend: pullback expected
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0981
|Today Daily Change
|6 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05%
|Today daily open
|1.0975
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1001
|Daily SMA50
|1.1065
|Daily SMA100
|1.1154
|Daily SMA200
|1.1234
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0999
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0941
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1026
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0905
|Previous Monthly High
|1.111
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0885
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0977
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0963
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0944
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0913
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0885
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1002
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.103
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1061
