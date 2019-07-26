EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Looks neutral near term. A drop below 1.1100 cannot be ruled out

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD remains under pressure following the ECB event and is expected to keep the cautious/consolidative stance for the next weeks.
  • The pair clinched fresh 2019 lows just above the 1.1100 handle although sellers were unable to drag it lower.
  • While further consolidation is thus expected, a test of sub-1.1100 levels should not be ruled out either for the time being.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1135
Today Daily Change 19
Today Daily Change % -0.11
Today daily open 1.1147
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1239
Daily SMA50 1.1243
Daily SMA100 1.1244
Daily SMA200 1.1311
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1188
Previous Daily Low 1.1101
Previous Weekly High 1.1286
Previous Weekly Low 1.12
Previous Monthly High 1.1414
Previous Monthly Low 1.116
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1155
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1135
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1103
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1059
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1016
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.119
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1233
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1277

 

 

