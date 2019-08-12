EUR/USD technical analysis: Fiber rolling into the Asian session below 1.1220 resistance

By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/USD is trapped in a five-day range as Fiber is entering the Asian session.
  • EUR/USD is expected to stay sidelined as the market is relatively balanced.
 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
EUR/USD has been in consolidation mode for the fifth consecutive day. The Euro is currently capped by the 1.1220/55 resistances and the 50/100-day simple moving averages (DSMAs). 
 

EUR/USD 4-hour chart

 
EUR/USD is in a range between the 1.1255 resistance and the 1.1160 support while the market is trying to have 4-hour close above the 200 SMA. Bears have now a significant support zone to break as they have to reach 1.1160 key support. Further down lie 1.1138 and 1.1105, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
  
 

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

 
 
 
The market tried to break above 1.1120 resistance, but the price got rejected from the Monday high. The buyers, to create a meaningful recovery, would need a daily close above 1.1220 and 1.1253, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 

 

Additional key

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1218
Today Daily Change 0.0017
Today Daily Change % 0.15
Today daily open 1.1201
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1176
Daily SMA50 1.124
Daily SMA100 1.1226
Daily SMA200 1.1297
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1224
Previous Daily Low 1.118
Previous Weekly High 1.1251
Previous Weekly Low 1.1104
Previous Monthly High 1.1373
Previous Monthly Low 1.106
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1207
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1196
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1179
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1157
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1135
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1223
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1245
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1267

 

 

