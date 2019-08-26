EUR/USD technical analysis: Fiber rolling into the Asian session above the 1.1098 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/USD erased parts of the Friday’s gains this Monday.
  • Indecision can leave the market stuck in a range between 1.1098 and 1.1134 in the near term.
 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
On the daily time-frame, the common currency is trading in a bear trend below its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs).

EUR/USD 4-hour chart

 
The Fiber is challenging the 1.1098 support and the 50 SMA. A break below this level can lead to a drop towards the 1.1080 level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
  

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

 
EUR/USD is challenging the 200 SMA. If bulls step in, they can drive the market towards 1.1115 and 1.1134 resistances.
 

  

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.11
Today Daily Change -0.0044
Today Daily Change % -0.39
Today daily open 1.1144
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1138
Daily SMA50 1.1209
Daily SMA100 1.1215
Daily SMA200 1.1286
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1154
Previous Daily Low 1.1052
Previous Weekly High 1.1154
Previous Weekly Low 1.1052
Previous Monthly High 1.1373
Previous Monthly Low 1.106
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1115
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1091
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1078
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1014
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0976
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1182
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.122
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1284

 

 

