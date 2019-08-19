EUR/USD is softer in the second part of the New York session.

The levels to beat for bears are the 1.1066 and 1.1044 levels.

EUR/USD daily chart

On the daily time-frame, the single currency is trading in a bear trend below the main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). The market is starting the week trading within a small range after last week decline.

EUR/USD 4-hour chart

The Euro is trading below 1.1096 resistance and its main SMAs, suggesting a bearish bias in the medium term. Bears need a break below 1.1066 (last week low) to reach 1.1044, 1.1027 and the 1.0970 level on the way down.

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

The market is trading below its main SMAs, suggesting a bearish bias in the near term. Immediate resistances are seen at the 1.1096, 1.1120 and 1.1136 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator

Additional key levels