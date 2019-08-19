EUR/USD technical analysis: Fiber prints fresh daily lows below the 1.1096 level

  • EUR/USD is softer in the second part of the New York session.
  • The levels to beat for bears are the 1.1066 and 1.1044 levels. 
 
 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
On the daily time-frame, the single currency is trading in a bear trend below the main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). The market is starting the week trading within a small range after last week decline. 
 

EUR/USD 4-hour chart

 
The Euro is trading below 1.1096 resistance and its main SMAs, suggesting a bearish bias in the medium term. Bears need a break below 1.1066 (last week low) to reach 1.1044, 1.1027 and the 1.0970 level on the way down.
 

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

 
The market is trading below its main SMAs, suggesting a bearish bias in the near term. Immediate resistances are seen at the 1.1096, 1.1120 and 1.1136 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator
 
  

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.108
Today Daily Change -0.0011
Today Daily Change % -0.10
Today daily open 1.1091
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1153
Daily SMA50 1.1228
Daily SMA100 1.1221
Daily SMA200 1.1291
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1114
Previous Daily Low 1.1066
Previous Weekly High 1.1232
Previous Weekly Low 1.1066
Previous Monthly High 1.1373
Previous Monthly Low 1.106
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1085
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1096
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1066
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1042
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1018
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1115
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1139
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1163

 

 

