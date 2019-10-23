EUR/USD technical analysis: Fiber hugging 1.1120 after the London close

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/USD is trading near three-day lows as the Greenback is progressively recovering.
  • The Brexit uncertainties are weighing on the market mood and the Fiber. 
  • The major macroeconomic news of the week is the European Central Bank (ECB) interest rate decision on Thursday.
 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
 
On the daily chart, the common currency is trading in a bear trend below its 100 and 200-day simple moving averages (DSMAs). Traders will be focusing on the key macroeconomic event of the week: the European Central Bank (ECB) interest rate decision on Thursday.
 
 

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
The Euro, on the four-hour chart, is pulling back down from the October highs, trading below the 1.1140 level. As the market is softening, the retracement down could continue towards the 1.1090 and 1.1065 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

 
 
The Fiber is trading below its main SMAs on the 30-minute chart, suggesting a bearish bias in the near term. Resistance can be seen near 1.1140 and 1.1160 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1117
Today Daily Change -0.0007
Today Daily Change % -0.06
Today daily open 1.1124
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1011
Daily SMA50 1.1036
Daily SMA100 1.1137
Daily SMA200 1.1208
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.116
Previous Daily Low 1.1118
Previous Weekly High 1.1063
Previous Weekly Low 1.0941
Previous Monthly High 1.111
Previous Monthly Low 1.0885
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1134
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1144
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1108
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1092
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1067
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.115
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1176
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1192

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD hovers around 1.1130 in dull session, ECB eyed

EUR/USD hovers around 1.1130 in dull session, ECB eyed

The EUR/USD pair has recovered from a fresh weekly low of 1.1105 but remains depressed. Market players now waiting for ECB’s monetary policy, the last one presided by Mario Draghi.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD attempting to recover after parliament slowed down the Brexit process

GBP/USD attempting to recover after parliament slowed down the Brexit process

GBP/USD is moving up toward 1.29, trying to recover after parliament rejected the fast-track process that PM Johnson wanted for approving his Brexit deal. An extension to Article 50 and elections are on the cards.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY declines to 108.60 amid fresh risk aversion, all eyes on the ECB

USD/JPY declines to 108.60 amid fresh risk aversion, all eyes on the ECB

With the recent uncertainty surrounding the UK’s politics crossing wires, USD/JPY steps back from the previous rise to 108.60 as Tokyo opens for Thursday’s trading session.

USD/JPY News

Gold climbs higher toward $1,500 on risk-aversion

Gold climbs higher toward $1,500 on risk-aversion

The XAU/USD pair gained traction on Wednesday and rose toward the upper-limit of its two-week-old range near the critical $1,500 handle supported by risk-off flows.

Gold News

If you are a "Hodler" here is where you could find support in Bitcoin

If you are a "Hodler" here is where you could find support in Bitcoin

Today the price of Bitcoin fell and the price is now headed toward the 7,310.00 support used as a resistance zone on the week of the 3rd September 2018.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures