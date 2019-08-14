EUR/USD technical analysis: Fiber enters the New York session below the 1.1200 handle

EUR/USD is trading within a small daily range at the start of the New York session.

The key level to beat for bears is the 1.1160 support.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD is keeping the range theme intact for the seventh consecutive days. On the daily time-frame, the common currency is capped by the 1.1220/55 resistances as well as the 50/100-day simple moving averages (DSMAs).

EUR/USD 4-hour chart

EUR/USD is ranging between the 1.1255 resistance and the 1.1160 support while the market is trading below a downward sloping 200 SMA and below a rising 50 SMA. Bears will need to break below the 1.1173 support and most importantly below 1.1160 to confirm a bearish bias in the medium term.

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

The market is trading below its main SMAs, suggesting a bearish bias in the near term. Immediate resistances are seen at 1.1200 and 1.1220, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator

Additional key levels