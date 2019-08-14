EUR/USD technical analysis: Fiber enters the New York session below the 1.1200 handle

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/USD is trading within a small daily range at the start of the New York session. 
  • The key level to beat for bears is the 1.1160 support. 
 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
EUR/USD is keeping the range theme intact for the seventh consecutive days. On the daily time-frame, the common currency is capped by the 1.1220/55 resistances as well as the 50/100-day simple moving averages (DSMAs). 
 

EUR/USD 4-hour chart

 
EUR/USD is ranging between the 1.1255 resistance and the 1.1160 support while the market is trading below a downward sloping 200 SMA and below a rising 50 SMA. Bears will need to break below the 1.1173 support and most importantly below 1.1160 to confirm a bearish bias in the medium term. 
  
 

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

 
The market is trading below its main SMAs, suggesting a bearish bias in the near term. Immediate resistances are seen at 1.1200 and 1.1220, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator
 
 

Additional key levels

 

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1182
Today Daily Change 0.0010
Today Daily Change % 0.09
Today daily open 1.1172
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1172
Daily SMA50 1.1238
Daily SMA100 1.1224
Daily SMA200 1.1295
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1229
Previous Daily Low 1.117
Previous Weekly High 1.1251
Previous Weekly Low 1.1104
Previous Monthly High 1.1373
Previous Monthly Low 1.106
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1193
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1207
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1151
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1131
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1092
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1211
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.125
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.127

 

 

