EUR/USD technical analysis: Fiber dips near daily lows post-US inflation

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The US core inflation (YoY) missed expectations slightly coming in at 2.0% vs. 2.1% forecast.
  • USD is gaining moderate strength as EUR/USD is unable so far to break beyond 1.1340 weekly high.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD is trading in a bear trend below its 200 simple moving averages (SMAs). 

EUR/USD 4-hour chart
 

The market is currently rejecting the weekly high near 1.1340. 


EUR/USD 30-minute chart

The market is trading in a tight range. Fiber is at daily lows below its 50 and 100 SMAs. A sustained break below 1.1300 would be seen as bearish. Further down lies 1.1250 and 1.1200 figure. A daily close above 1.1340 would be considered as bullish opening the gates towards 1.1400.


Additional key levels

EUR/SEK

Overview
Today last price 10.678
Today Daily Change -0.0285
Today Daily Change % -0.27
Today daily open 10.7065
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 10.6902
Daily SMA50 10.6221
Daily SMA100 10.5475
Daily SMA200 10.4365
Levels
Previous Daily High 10.7085
Previous Daily Low 10.6465
Previous Weekly High 10.6688
Previous Weekly Low 10.5893
Previous Monthly High 10.8505
Previous Monthly Low 10.5925
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 10.6848
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 10.6702
Daily Pivot Point S1 10.6658
Daily Pivot Point S2 10.6252
Daily Pivot Point S3 10.6038
Daily Pivot Point R1 10.7278
Daily Pivot Point R2 10.7492
Daily Pivot Point R3 10.7898

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD charts bearish outside day ahead of Eurozone industrial production data

EUR/USD charts bearish outside day ahead of Eurozone industrial production data

With a bearish candlestick pattern on the daily chart, the EUR/USD is on the defensive ahead of Eurozone's industrial production release. The currency pair created a bearish outside day on Wednesday.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD remains on the back foot, all eyes on Conservative voting

GBP/USD remains on the back foot, all eyes on Conservative voting

While the failure of Labour-led motion to block the chances of no-deal Brexit weakened the Pound, the GBP/USD pair remains on a back foot, as traders await the first round of voting to decide the new Tory leader  later this Thursday.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY bounces-off lows near 108.15 amid risk-off

USD/JPY bounces-off lows near 108.15 amid risk-off

Fresh bids emerged near 108.15 region, allowing a tepid bounce in USD/JPY towards 108.30 levels, in tandem with a minor recovery staged by S&P 500 futures and the US Treasury yields. However, persisting risk-off trades combined with Fed rates cut bets could keep a lid on the upside. 

USD/JPY News

Gold rises towards $1340 amid fresh bout of risk aversion

Gold rises towards $1340 amid fresh bout of risk aversion

With the Chinese media repeatedly flashing worrisome signals concerning its trade spat with the US, Gold prices rally to the day’s high near $1337 during early Thursday. Positive comments for China, one of the top 2 gold buyers, further strengthened the bullion.

Gold News

US inflation quiet, edging lower on the year

US inflation quiet, edging lower on the year

American consumer prices barely stirred in May with a slight rise on the month balanced by an equally minor decline for the year, leaving the Fed with little new inflation input for its rate decision next week.

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location