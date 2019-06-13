EUR/USD technical analysis: Fiber dipping to daily lows near 1.1280

The level to beat for bears is 1.1280.

EUR/USD is testing the 50 SMA on the 4-hour chart.



EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD is trading in a bear trend below its 200 simple moving average (SMA). The market is testing the 100 SMA at 1.1273.

EUR/USD 4-hour chart



The market is currently testing the 50 SMA.



EUR/USD 30-minute chart

The market is under bearish pressure below 1.1300 and its main SMAs. A slide below 1.1280 can lead to 1.1250 and 1.1200 to the downside. Resistance is seen at 1.1300 and 1.1340.



Additional key levels