EUR/USD technical analysis: Fiber dipping to daily lows near 1.1280

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The level to beat for bears is 1.1280. 
  • EUR/USD is testing the 50 SMA on the 4-hour chart.


EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD is trading in a bear trend below its 200 simple moving average (SMA). The market is testing the 100 SMA at 1.1273. 

EUR/USD 4-hour chart
 

The market is currently testing the 50 SMA. 


EUR/USD 30-minute chart

The market is under bearish pressure below 1.1300 and its main SMAs. A slide below 1.1280 can lead to 1.1250 and 1.1200 to the downside. Resistance is seen at 1.1300 and 1.1340. 


Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1279
Today Daily Change -0.0008
Today Daily Change % -0.07
Today daily open 1.1287
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1212
Daily SMA50 1.1219
Daily SMA100 1.1274
Daily SMA200 1.1365
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1344
Previous Daily Low 1.1282
Previous Weekly High 1.1348
Previous Weekly Low 1.116
Previous Monthly High 1.1266
Previous Monthly Low 1.1107
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1306
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1321
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1265
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1242
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1203
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1327
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1367
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1389

 

 

