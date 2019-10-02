EUR/USD technical analysis: Fiber clings to weekly highs into the London close

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/USD is trading near 1.0950 as the London session came to an end. 
  • The level to beat for buyers is the 1.0960 resistance.
 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
 
The common currency, on the daily chart, is trading in a bear trend below its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). This Wednesday, the ADP, the forerunner of the Nonfarm Payrolls on Friday disappointed with only 135k vs. 140k expected in September. On Tuesday, the dismal ISM Manufacturing PMI sparked negative sentiment around the Greenback.
 

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
 
EUR/USD is challenging the 50 SMA while trading above the 1.0940 level, suggesting a correction up in the medium term. A break above the 1.0960 level can lead to the 1.0985 resistance, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

 
 
EUR/USD is trading above the main SMAs, suggesting bullish momentum in the near term. Immediate support is seen at the 1.0940 and 1.0908 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0947
Today Daily Change 0.0013
Today Daily Change % 0.12
Today daily open 1.0934
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1008
Daily SMA50 1.1072
Daily SMA100 1.1158
Daily SMA200 1.1238
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0943
Previous Daily Low 1.0879
Previous Weekly High 1.1026
Previous Weekly Low 1.0905
Previous Monthly High 1.111
Previous Monthly Low 1.0885
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0919
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0904
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0895
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0855
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0831
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0958
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0983
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1022

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

