EUR/USD technical analysis: Fiber at daily lows challenging 1.1173 support

- USTR additional tariffs on some products will be delayed to December 15.
- Risk-on is sending the greenback up and safe-haven assets down.
- EUR/USD is testing the daily lows near 1.1173 support.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD 4-hour chart
EUR/USD 30-minute chart
Additional key levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1178
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0038
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.34
|Today daily open
|1.1216
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1174
|Daily SMA50
|1.1239
|Daily SMA100
|1.1225
|Daily SMA200
|1.1296
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1232
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1162
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1251
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1104
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1373
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.106
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1205
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1189
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1174
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1134
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1105
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1244
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1272
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1314
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 1.1200 as US to delay some tariffs
EUR/USD is falling below 1.1200 after the US has announced that it will delay some of the planned tariffs on China. Earlier, US inflation beat expectations and German ZEW disappointed.
GBP/USD gains limited by upbeat trade news
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2050. The US has announced that it will delay some of the tariffs until December. Earlier, UK wages beat expectations while the unemployment rate rose.
USD/JPY finds resistance at 107, still up more than 1% near mid-106s
Market sentiment improves on US-China trade headlines. Riot police reportedly pushing back protestors at Hong Kong airport. 10-year US Treasury bond yield adds more than 2% on Tuesday.
Gold plummets below $1,500 on renewed trade optimism
The XAU/USD pair, which capitalized on the risk-off flows and rose to its highest level in more than six years at $1,535, earlier today, came under strong bearish pressure in the last hour and slumped below the critical $1,500.
Cryptocurrencies take a hit as USD bounces back following USTR news
The likes of BTC, ETH and XRP have all fallen in tandem after news of a tariff delay on China was announced. The chart below shows a 4-hour chart of ETH/USD falling 1.49% from 208.35 to 205.94 after the measures were announced.