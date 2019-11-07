EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro under pressure in the New York session, trades below 1.1090 level

  • EUR/USD is trading quietly at the start of the New York session, currently limited by the 1.1090 resistance.
  • The level to beat for sellers is the 1.1045 support.
 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
The Fiber, on the daily chart, is trading in a downtrend below its 100 and 200-day simple moving averages (DMAs). The market is trading in a tight range this Thursday at the start of the New York session. 
 

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
Fiber is trading below its 50 and 100 SMAs on the four-hour chart. The market is starting the New York session trading in a tight range below the 1.1090 resistance. Bears will need a daily close below 1.1045 to trigger further weakness towards the 1.1000 figure and to the 1.0964 price level if the bears gather enough steam, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

 
EUR/USD is trading below downward sloping 100 and 200 SMAs, suggesting a bearish momentum in the near term. The 1.1090 level should act as resistance as well as the 1.1118 level. Further up lie the 1.1141 resistance, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1074
Today Daily Change 0.0005
Today Daily Change % 0.05
Today daily open 1.1069
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1101
Daily SMA50 1.104
Daily SMA100 1.1121
Daily SMA200 1.1193
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1094
Previous Daily Low 1.1064
Previous Weekly High 1.1176
Previous Weekly Low 1.1074
Previous Monthly High 1.118
Previous Monthly Low 1.0879
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1076
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1082
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1058
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1047
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1029
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1087
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1105
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1116

 

 

