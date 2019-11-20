EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro trading mixed ahead of FOMC minutes

- The market is consolidating the recent gains below the 1.1083 resistance ahead of the FOMC minutes.
- The level to beat for bears is the 1.1043 level.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD four-hour chart
EUR/USD 30-minute chart
Additional key levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1066
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10
|Today daily open
|1.1077
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1081
|Daily SMA50
|1.1043
|Daily SMA100
|1.1093
|Daily SMA200
|1.1177
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1086
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1062
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1058
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0989
|Previous Monthly High
|1.118
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0879
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1077
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1071
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1065
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1052
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1041
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1088
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1098
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1111
EUR/USD holding onto range, amid trade tensions, ahead of FOMC minutes
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1050. The US Senate's support of Hong Kong protesters has aggravated tensions with China. The Federal Reserve's meeting minutes are eyed.
GBP/USD remains pressured after the Johnson-Corbyn debate
GBP/USD is trading around 1.29, after Labour leader Corbyn beat expectations in his debate with PM Johnson. Further opinion polls are awaited.
USD/JPY trades in red below 108.50 as 10-year US T-bond yield erases more than 2%
Dismal market mood helps JPY find demand on Wednesday. 10-year US Treasury bond yield erases more than 2%. US Dollar Index recovers to 98 area ahead of FOMC minutes.
XAU/USD: Gold retreats from weekly highs, drops to $1465
Gold weakened from the highest level in almost two weeks slightly below $1480/oz and moved lower. Recently it printed a fresh daily low at $1465, just cents above Tuesday’s low.
FOMC Minutes October 29-30 Preview: Reinforcing the rate pause
The completion of the Federal Reserve’s “insurance policy”, so named by Chairman Powell, has bought the base rate to 1.50%-1.75% where it was a little more than a year ago on the first of May 2018.