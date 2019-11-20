EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro trading mixed ahead of FOMC minutes

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The market is consolidating the recent gains below the 1.1083 resistance ahead of the FOMC minutes.
  • The level to beat for bears is the 1.1043 level. 
 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
The Euro, on the daily chart, is trading in a bear trend below downward sloping 100 and 200-day simple moving averages (DMAs). EUR/USD is trading mixed ahead of the FOMC minutes at 19:00 GMT. 
 
 

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
The market is trading below the 1.1083 resistance and the 100/200 SMAs. As the sellers manage to keep the spot below 1.1083, there is the potential for a move down to the 1.1043, 1.1014 and 1.0991 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
  
 

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

 
 
EUR/USD is trading below its 50 and 100 SMAs, suggesting a potential correction down in the near term. Resistance is seen at 1.1083. However, a daily close above the level can lead to further gains towards the 1.1112 and 1.1152 resistances. 
 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1066
Today Daily Change -0.0011
Today Daily Change % -0.10
Today daily open 1.1077
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1081
Daily SMA50 1.1043
Daily SMA100 1.1093
Daily SMA200 1.1177
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1086
Previous Daily Low 1.1062
Previous Weekly High 1.1058
Previous Weekly Low 1.0989
Previous Monthly High 1.118
Previous Monthly Low 1.0879
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1077
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1071
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1065
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1052
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1041
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1088
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1098
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1111

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

