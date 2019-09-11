EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro rolling into the Asian session near the 1.1010 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/USD is trading on the defensive ahead of the European Central Bank’s (ECB) meeting on Thursday. 
  • The level to beat for sellers is the 1.0991 support. 
 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
On the daily time-frame, the common currency is trading in a bear trend below the main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). The market is losing steam below the 1.1012 resistance ahead of the European Central Bank’s (ECB) meeting on Thursday. 
 

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
The Euro is trading below the main SMAs, suggesting a bearish bias in the medium term. The market is correcting the slide seen earlier on Wednesday. It is unlikely the correction will go very far as the market is testing the 1.1012 resistance and the 50 SMA. The down move can extend towards 1.0991 and the 1.0963 support level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. If the bears gather enough strength, the market can reach 1.0929 support which is near the 2019 low. 
 
  
  

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

 
The market is challenging the 1.1012 resistance while being under bearish pressure below its main SMAs on the 30-minute chart. Further up, resistance can be seen at the 1.1032 price level.

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1012
Today Daily Change -0.0038
Today Daily Change % -0.34
Today daily open 1.105
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1064
Daily SMA50 1.1144
Daily SMA100 1.1187
Daily SMA200 1.1266
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.106
Previous Daily Low 1.1031
Previous Weekly High 1.1085
Previous Weekly Low 1.0926
Previous Monthly High 1.1251
Previous Monthly Low 1.0962
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1048
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1042
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1034
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1018
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1005
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1063
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1076
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1092

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD flirts 1.1000 in thin trading

EUR/USD flirts 1.1000 in thin trading

The American dollar remains firm, although contained within familiar levels against most major rivals. The shared currency is the weakest after German 2019 GDP growth forecast was downgraded. Market players positioning for ECB.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD retreats from daily highs, holds above 1.2300

GBP/USD retreats from daily highs, holds above 1.2300

The GBP/USD pair is trading at daily lows in the 1.2320 price zone, pressured by broad dollar’s strength. Rallying Footsie after Hong Kong offer, adds pressure on Sterling.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY Analysis: dollar advances continues amid good mood

USD/JPY Analysis: dollar advances continues amid good mood

The USD/JPY is trading at its highest since last July, as the greenback continues to find support in rising government debt yields and a cautious stance ahead of the European Central Bank monetary policy meeting, in the absence of any other relevant data. 

USD/JPY News

Gold: Attempted recovery towards $1500 mark might now be seen as a selling opportunity

Gold: Attempted recovery towards $1500 mark might now be seen as a selling opportunity

Gold maintained its bid tone through the mid-European session on Wednesday and for now, seems to have snapped four consecutive days of losing streak.

Gold News

ECB Preview: Will Draghi disappoint EUR/USD bears? Five scenarios for the crucial decision

ECB Preview: Will Draghi disappoint EUR/USD bears? Five scenarios for the crucial decision

...Is the upcoming stimulus package already priced into the euro? That is the question on EUR/USD traders' minds. Everybody knows that the European Central Bank is going to cut interest rates...

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures