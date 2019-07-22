EUR/USD is starting the week confined in a 20-pip range.

The levels to beat for sellers are seen at 1.1200 followed by 1.1160.

EUR/USD daily chart





EUR/USD is trading in a bear trend below the main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). The market is about to enter the Asian session while trading near the monthly lows.



EUR/USD 4-hour chart



EUR/USD has been trading in a 20-pip range this Monday confinded between 1.1200 and 1.1220. Sellers want a breakout below the 1.1200 support to reach 1.1160 and 1.1120 to the downside, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.

EUR/USD 30-minute chart





EUR/USD is ranging below its main SMAs suggesting bearish momentum in the near term. The market could find immediate resistance at 1.1220, 1.1255 and potentially 1.1290, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.



Additional key levels