EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro rolling into the Asian session near monthly lows, above 1.1200 support

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/USD is starting the week confined in a 20-pip range.
  • The levels to beat for sellers are seen at 1.1200 followed by 1.1160.

EUR/USD daily chart


 
EUR/USD is trading in a bear trend below the main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). The market is about to enter the Asian session while trading near the monthly lows. 


EUR/USD 4-hour chart

 
EUR/USD has been trading in a 20-pip range this Monday confinded between 1.1200 and 1.1220. Sellers want a breakout below the 1.1200 support to reach 1.1160 and 1.1120 to the downside, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator

EUR/USD 30-minute chart
 

 
EUR/USD is ranging below its main SMAs suggesting bearish momentum in the near term. The market could find immediate resistance at 1.1220, 1.1255 and potentially 1.1290, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.

Additional key levels

Today last price 1.1208
Today Daily Change -0.0014
Today Daily Change % -0.12
Today daily open 1.1222
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1282
Daily SMA50 1.1246
Daily SMA100 1.1249
Daily SMA200 1.1318
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1284
Previous Daily Low 1.1203
Previous Weekly High 1.1286
Previous Weekly Low 1.12
Previous Monthly High 1.1414
Previous Monthly Low 1.116
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1234
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1253
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1189
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1156
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1109
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1269
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1316
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1349

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

