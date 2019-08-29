EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro rolling into the Asian session near 1.1052 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The US Gross Domestic Product this Thursday keeps the Euro under pressure.
  • In the New York session, the Fiber had a bullish spike which spanned the whole daily range after comments from ECB's Knot.
  • The level to beat for bears is the 1.1052 support followed by the 1.1033 level.
 
 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
On the daily time-frame, the common currency is trading in a bear trend below the main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). Earlier in the New York session, the US Gross Domestic Product Annualized (GDP) came in line with expectations at 2% in the second quarter. In the London session, the German inflation in August (YoY) came below expectations at 1% vs. 1.2% forecast by analysts. 

EUR/USD 4-hour chart

 
The Euro is under bearish pressure below the main SMAs as the market reached new weekly lows this Thursday. The Fiber broke below the 1.1052 support; however, it retraced back above it into the New York close. The potential for a move down towards 1.1033 and 1.1016 levels is still on the cards, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
  
  

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

 
EUR/USD is trading below the main SMAs, suggesting a bearish momentum in the near term. Immediate resistances are seen at 1.1080, 1.1098 and 1.1117 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. Earlier in the New York session, the Fiber had a bullish spike which covered the whole daily range in two minutes only to be retraced afterward. ECB's Knot said there was "no need to resume a Quantitative Easing program" and "the ECB's September meeting exactions are overdone."

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1058
Today Daily Change -0.0020
Today Daily Change % -0.18
Today daily open 1.1078
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1133
Daily SMA50 1.1202
Daily SMA100 1.1209
Daily SMA200 1.1281
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.11
Previous Daily Low 1.1073
Previous Weekly High 1.1154
Previous Weekly Low 1.1052
Previous Monthly High 1.1373
Previous Monthly Low 1.106
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1083
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1089
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1067
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1057
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1041
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1094
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.111
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.112

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

