EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro rolling into the Asian session flirting with the 1.1000 handle

- The market starts the week buying US Dollars and bringing EUR/USD down.
- The level to beat for bears is the 1.1000 level.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD four-hour chart
EUR/USD 30-minute chart
Additional key levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1002
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0072
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.65
|Today daily open
|1.1074
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1054
|Daily SMA50
|1.1131
|Daily SMA100
|1.1184
|Daily SMA200
|1.1261
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.111
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1056
|Previous Weekly High
|1.111
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0927
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1251
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0962
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1089
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1077
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.105
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1027
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0997
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1104
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1133
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1157
