EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro rolling into the Asian session flirting with the 1.1000 handle

  • The market starts the week buying US Dollars and bringing EUR/USD down.
  • The level to beat for bears is the 1.1000 level.
 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
The common currency, on the daily chart, is trading in a bear trend below its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). On Tuesday, the market will pay attention to the German ZEW survey and further down the week, traders will be watching for the FOMC on Wednesday.

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
The Fiber is under pressure hovering above the 1.1000 figure and below the main SMAs. If the market break through the 1.1000 figure, EUR/USD can weaken towards 1.0970 and 1.0935, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
  
  

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

 
EUR/USD is under pressure near daily lows as the bears were relentless throughout the day. Immediate resistance is at the 1.1036 price level and then at 1.1072.
 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1002
Today Daily Change -0.0072
Today Daily Change % -0.65
Today daily open 1.1074
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1054
Daily SMA50 1.1131
Daily SMA100 1.1184
Daily SMA200 1.1261
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.111
Previous Daily Low 1.1056
Previous Weekly High 1.111
Previous Weekly Low 1.0927
Previous Monthly High 1.1251
Previous Monthly Low 1.0962
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1089
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1077
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.105
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1027
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0997
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1104
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1133
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1157

 

 

