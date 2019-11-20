EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro rolling into the Asian session below the 1.1083 resistance

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/USD is ending Wednesday’s New York session keeping the consolidation theme unchanged.
  • The level to beat for sellers is the 1.1043 level. 
 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
The Fiber, on the daily chart, is trading in a downtrend below the downward sloping 100 and 200-day simple moving averages (DMAs). The FOMC minutes on Wednesday had little to no impact on the US Dollar.
 
 

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
The spot is currently capped below the 1.1083 resistance and the 100/200 SMAs. If the bears manage to keep the market below the 1.1083 resistance, a break below 1.1043 can lead to the 1.1014 and 1.0991 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
  
 

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

 
 
EUR/USD is trading in a narrow range for the third consecutive day, while above the 200 SMA. The critical resistance is seen at 1.1083. If the market closes above the level on a daily basis, it can lead to further gains towards the 1.1112 and 1.1152 resistances. 
 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1072
Today Daily Change -0.0005
Today Daily Change % -0.05
Today daily open 1.1077
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1081
Daily SMA50 1.1043
Daily SMA100 1.1093
Daily SMA200 1.1177
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1086
Previous Daily Low 1.1062
Previous Weekly High 1.1058
Previous Weekly Low 1.0989
Previous Monthly High 1.118
Previous Monthly Low 1.0879
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1077
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1071
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1065
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1052
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1041
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1088
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1098
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1111

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD rebounds to 1.1070 as FOMC minutes offers no surprises

EUR/USD rebounds to 1.1070 as FOMC minutes offers no surprises

EUR/USD rose modestly after the FOMC's October 29-30 meeting minutes failed to deliver any fresh clues regarding the next policy move. Investors' focus remains on the US-China trade developments.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD turns flat on the day near 1.2920

GBP/USD turns flat on the day near 1.2920

GBP/USD extends its sideways grind above the 1.29 handle in the late American session as the USD largely ignores the FOMC's meeting minutes, which revealed that most policymakers saw October cut was warranted amid global weakness.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: FOMC minutes as expected, USD/JPY steady despite trade-deal headline downside risks

USD/JPY: FOMC minutes as expected, USD/JPY steady despite trade-deal headline downside risks

USD/JPY has on the back of the Federal Open Market Committee minutes which had been expected to signal that policy is on hold for now, barring a material reassessment in the outlook.

USD/JPY News

XAU/USD: Gold retreats from weekly highs, drops to $1465

XAU/USD: Gold retreats from weekly highs, drops to $1465

Gold weakened from the highest level in almost two weeks slightly below $1480/oz and moved lower. Recently it printed a fresh daily low at $1465, just cents above Tuesday’s low.

Gold News

Big Problems for AUD

Big Problems for AUD

Between dovish RBA minutes, weaker labor market data and slippery US-China relations, the Australian dollar is headed towards the bottom of its 5 day long range. According to Trump, the US continues to negotiate with China.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures