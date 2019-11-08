EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro records its worst weekly decline since August

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/USD has been under heavy selling pressure throughout the all week. 
  • Bears are likely eyeing the 1.1000 handle on the way down. 
 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
The Euro, on the daily chart, is trading in a bear trend below its main daily simple moving averages (DMAs). The Fiber is registering its worst weekly decline since late August 2019.
 

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
The Fiber is trading below its main SMAs on the four-hour chart suggesting a bearish bias in the medium term. Bears broke below the 1.1028 support level which is opening the way to further potential weakness towards the 1.1000 figure and to the 1.0965 price level steam, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

 
EUR/USD is under pressure below the main SMAs, suggesting a bearish bias in the near term. The 1.1028 and 1.1051 levels should act as resistance as well as the 1.1063/74 resistance zone, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 

 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1022
Today Daily Change -0.0024
Today Daily Change % -0.22
Today daily open 1.1046
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1102
Daily SMA50 1.104
Daily SMA100 1.1119
Daily SMA200 1.1191
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1092
Previous Daily Low 1.1036
Previous Weekly High 1.1176
Previous Weekly Low 1.1074
Previous Monthly High 1.118
Previous Monthly Low 1.0879
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1057
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.107
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1024
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1002
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0968
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.108
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1114
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1136

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD hits fresh three-week lows amid mixed trade headlines

EUR/USD hits fresh three-week lows amid mixed trade headlines

EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.1030, the lowest since mid-October. President Trump has yet to decide to roll back tariffs, raising uncertainty. US Consumer Sentiment met expectations.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD is clinging to 1.28 after the BOE, amid election speculation

GBP/USD is clinging to 1.28 after the BOE, amid election speculation

GBP/USD is consolidating its losses around 1.28 after the BOE painted a gloomier picture of the economy. Both main political parties are struggling with scandals as the countdown to the election continues.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY clings to small daily gains above 109.30 as risk rally loses momentum

USD/JPY clings to small daily gains above 109.30 as risk rally loses momentum

Japan’s Leading Economic Index rebounded in September, according to preliminary estimates. US November Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index foreseen at 95.9 from 95.5. USD/JPY heading toward 110.00, depending on risk perception.

USD/JPY News

Gold rebounds to $1,465 area as Trump downplays China trade deal

Gold rebounds to $1,465 area as Trump downplays China trade deal

After slumping to its lowest level since early August at $1,456.33 in the early trading hours of the American session, the XAU/USD pair staged a recovery in the last hour with the precious metal finding demand amid souring market sentiment.

Gold News

Massive blockchain adoption accelerates but prices cool

Massive blockchain adoption accelerates but prices cool

The Blockchain industry is living the best moments of the year. Although prices are not reflecting this, there is confidence that the adoption by the traditional industrial base will finally accelerate sharply.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures