EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro prints a new 2019 low as the Federal Reserve cuts interest rates

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/USD drops sharply to fresh 2019 lows following the cut from the Federal Reserve. 
  • The level to beat for bears are seen at the 1.1064, 1.1030 and 1.007 levels.

EUR/USD daily chart

 
EUR/USD is in a bear trend below its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). The Federal Reserve cut 25 bps as market participants widely expected it. The market fell sharply on the news. 
 

EUR/USD 4-hour chart

 
EUR/USD is trading below its major SMAs, suggesting a bearish bias in the medium term. The market reached 1.1060, its lowest point in 2019. Sellers want to break below this level to travel south towards 1.1030 and 1.1007, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

 
EUR/USD is steeply down below its SMAs, suggesting bearish momentum in the short term. Immediate resistances are located at 1.1080, 1.1100 and 1.1117 according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1064
Today Daily Change -0.0094
Today Daily Change % -0.84
Today daily open 1.1158
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1213
Daily SMA50 1.1241
Daily SMA100 1.1241
Daily SMA200 1.1306
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1162
Previous Daily Low 1.1132
Previous Weekly High 1.1226
Previous Weekly Low 1.1101
Previous Monthly High 1.1414
Previous Monthly Low 1.116
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.115
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1143
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1139
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1121
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.111
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1169
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.118
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1198

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

