EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro pressuring 2-year lows below the 1.1000 handle

  • EUR/USD is under heavy selling pressure at 2-year lows. 
  • The level to beat for sellers is the 1.0961 support which can open the doors to 1.0887.
 
 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
On the daily time-frame, the shared currency is trading in a bear trend below the main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). 

EUR/USD 4-hour chart

 
The market is under heavy bearish pressure near 2-year lows. EUR/USD is challenging the 1.0961 support. If broken, the market can drop towards 1.0915 and 1.0887, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
  
  

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

 
EUR/USD is trading below the main SMAs, suggesting a bearish momentum in the near term. Immediate resistances are seen at 1.0989, 1.1012, 1.1035 and 1.1074 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0967
Today Daily Change -0.0025
Today Daily Change % -0.23
Today daily open 1.0992
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1125
Daily SMA50 1.119
Daily SMA100 1.1204
Daily SMA200 1.1277
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1062
Previous Daily Low 1.0962
Previous Weekly High 1.1164
Previous Weekly Low 1.0962
Previous Monthly High 1.1251
Previous Monthly Low 1.0962
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1001
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1024
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0948
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0905
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0848
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1048
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1106
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1148

 

 

