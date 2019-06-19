EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro pops to daily highs ahead of the FOMC

- EUR/USD rises to 1.1221 ahead of the FOMC.
- The level to beat for bears is at 1.1170 while bulls need to break 1.1239 resistance.
Investors are waiting for the FOMC report to be published at 18:00 GMT. The USD has been weakening across the board ahead of the report.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD is trading in a bear trend below its main simple moving average (DSMA). The market has reclaimed the 1.1200 figure and is testing the 50 SMA at 1.1216.
EUR/USD 4-hour chart
The market reclaimed the 200 SMA suggesting that bulls might be regaining strength in the medium term. According to the Technical Confluences Indicator, the next resistance to the upside is seen at 1.1239 (5 DSMA and monthly Fibonacci of 23.6%). After which comes a strong resistances at 1.1257 (Monthly Pivot Point R1) and 1.1268 (previous month high, 10 and 100 DSMA. If the market break 1.1268 the market can travel towards 1.1344 (previous week high and monthly Pivot Point Resistance 2).
Support levels are seen at 1.1170, 1.1146 and 1.1111.
EUR/USD 30-minute chart
EUR/USD reclaimed the 50 and 100 SMAs suggesting potential bullish activity however the market is still trading below the 200 SMA. The level to beat for bears is 1.1170 followed by 1.1146 and 1.1111.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1213
|Today Daily Change
|0.0019
|Today Daily Change %
|0.17
|Today daily open
|1.1194
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1224
|Daily SMA50
|1.1218
|Daily SMA100
|1.1267
|Daily SMA200
|1.1357
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1244
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1181
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1344
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1202
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1266
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1107
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1205
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.122
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1168
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1143
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1105
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1232
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.127
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1295
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
EUR/USD grinds higher, holding close to 1.1200
As the Fed's decision approaches, the greenback comes under pressure, although the EUR is among the weakest, unable to lift its head after Draghi's dovish words on Tuesday. The Fed's dot-plot and the wording of the statement will seal the dollar's destiny.
GBP/USD extends gains above 1.2600, dollar weaker as Fed looms
The American currency eases ahead of the US Federal Reserve announcement, and despite UK inflation failed to impress. Tories will have another ballot today to keep reducing the list of candidates for PM.
USD/JPY extends consolidation below 108.50 as markets pause ahead of Fed announcements
For the third straight day this week, the USD/JPY pair is fluctuating in a tight range as investors are eagerly waiting for the FOMC to announce its policy decision and release its updated economic projections.
Gold struggles to build on Tuesday's gains, sits above $1340
The troy ounce of the precious metal gained $15 on Tuesday as investors saw gold as a better investment alternative to major currencies amid the dovish shifts seen in central banks' tone.
FOMC Preview: to be or not to be 'patient'
That concerns about a global economic slowdown had made policymakers worldwide take a dovish shift is no news. Neither is that the financial market has already priced in at least one rate cut in the US for this year.