EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro is on the rise, approaching the 1.1072 level.

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/USD broke above the 1.1033 resistance and is now nearing the 1.1072 level.
  • There is more volatility ahead as the market is going to watch the FOMC on Wednesday.
 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
The shared currency, on the daily chart, is trading in a bear trend below the main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). It has been reported that Saudi Arabia’s oil output should return to normal faster than anticipated. This improved improved the market sentiment and sent USD down and EUR/USD up.

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
The Fiber is rising sharply above the 1.1033 resistance and the 50/100 SMAs. The market is approaching the 1.1072 resistance. If the market break this level of resistance, the next level is seen at 1.1113, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
  
  

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

 
EUR/USD almost reversed the Monday’s losses as the market trades above the main SMAs. The market is trading within a broader range with little clarity for any directional bias. The FOMC on Wednesday might give traders clues on that front. 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1063
Today Daily Change 0.0060
Today Daily Change % 0.55
Today daily open 1.1003
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1051
Daily SMA50 1.1127
Daily SMA100 1.1183
Daily SMA200 1.1259
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1084
Previous Daily Low 1.0993
Previous Weekly High 1.111
Previous Weekly Low 1.0927
Previous Monthly High 1.1251
Previous Monthly Low 1.0962
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1028
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.105
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.097
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0936
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0878
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1061
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1118
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1152

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD extends recovery beyond 1.1050 on Saudi output headlines

EUR/USD extends recovery beyond 1.1050 on Saudi output headlines

News indicating that Saudi Arabia’s oil output would return to normal quicker than expected, lifted the market’s mood and weighed on the greenback. EUR/USD underpinned by improved Business Sentiment according to the German ZEW Survey.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD approaches 1.2500 on improved market mood

GBP/USD approaches 1.2500 on improved market mood

The GBP/USD pair is trading in the upper end of its weekly range, getting a boost but decreased demand for the greenback following relief news related to the crude oil market after the weekend attack to Saudi facilities.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY drops back to recent range after hitting fresh 6-week highs

USD/JPY drops back to recent range after hitting fresh 6-week highs

The USD/JPY pair spiked to 108.35, reaching the highest intraday level since August 1st and then pulled back to the 108.15/20 area.

USD/JPY News

Gold struggles to find direction, trades in tight range near critical $1,500 handle

Gold struggles to find direction, trades in tight range near critical $1,500 handle

The XAU/USD pair struggling to make a decisive move on Tuesday and continues to trade in a relatively tight range around the $1,500 handle.

Gold News

Saudi Arabia's oil output to be fully back online in next 2-3 weeks

Saudi Arabia's oil output to be fully back online in next 2-3 weeks

Citing two sources briefed on the Saudi oil operations, Reuters reported that Saudi Arabia's oil output would return to normal levels quicker than initially thought.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures