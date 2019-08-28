EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro off daily lows, regaining the 1.1080 level

- EUR/USD is off the daily lows back above the 1.1080 level.
- The level to beat for bears is the 1.1080 support followed by the 1.1062 level.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2242
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0048
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.39
|Today daily open
|1.229
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2148
|Daily SMA50
|1.2381
|Daily SMA100
|1.2613
|Daily SMA200
|1.2774
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.231
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2209
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2294
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2064
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2706
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2119
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2271
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2248
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2229
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2169
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2128
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.233
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2371
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2431
EUR/USD struggles under 1.1100 amid trade, Italian uncertainties
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1100 as uncertainty around US-Sino trade tensions prevails and the US yield curve remains inverted. Italian politicians face a deadline to form a new government.
GBP/USD recovers from the lows after Queen suspends parliament
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2200, off the lows. The Queen has consented to PM Johnson's request to suspend parliament in order to ram through a hard Brexit. The opposition vows to fight back.
USD/JPY: Bulls await a sustained move beyond 106.00 mark, 100-hour SMA
The USD/JPY pair extended its sideways consolidative price action through the early North-American session and remained confined in a narrow band below the 106.00 mark.
Gold retreats below $1,540 as US stocks turn positive on day
After advancing to a session high of $1,547 earlier today, the XAU/USD pair lost its traction in the last couple of hours and erased its daily gains.
Crypto levels to watch ahead of massive CME options expiration – Confluence Detector
No less than 50% of open interest Bitcoin options on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) are set to expire on Friday, August 30th. Expiry of options tends to trigger high volatility – and we may be seeing the calm before the storm.