EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro off daily lows, regaining the 1.1080 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/USD is off the daily lows back above the 1.1080 level.
  • The level to beat for bears is the 1.1080 support followed by the 1.1062 level.
 
 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
On the daily time-frame, the common currency is trading in a bear trend below the main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). The market is down for the third day in a row.

EUR/USD 4-hour chart

 
The market is drifting lower at a slow pace below the main SMAs. Bears want a daily close below 1.1080 support to drive the market down towards 1.1062 and 1.1033 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
  
  
 

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

 
EUR/USD is off the daily lows under the main SMAs, suggesting a bearish momentum in the near term. Immediate resistance is seen at 1.1098, 1.1117 and 1.1137 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 
 
  

Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2242
Today Daily Change -0.0048
Today Daily Change % -0.39
Today daily open 1.229
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2148
Daily SMA50 1.2381
Daily SMA100 1.2613
Daily SMA200 1.2774
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.231
Previous Daily Low 1.2209
Previous Weekly High 1.2294
Previous Weekly Low 1.2064
Previous Monthly High 1.2706
Previous Monthly Low 1.2119
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2271
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2248
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2229
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2169
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2128
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.233
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2371
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2431

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD struggles under 1.1100 amid trade, Italian uncertainties

EUR/USD struggles under 1.1100 amid trade, Italian uncertainties

EUR/USD is trading below 1.1100 as uncertainty around US-Sino trade tensions prevails and the US yield curve remains inverted. Italian politicians face a deadline to form a new government.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD recovers from the lows after Queen suspends parliament

GBP/USD recovers from the lows after Queen suspends parliament

GBP/USD is trading above 1.2200, off the lows. The Queen has consented to PM Johnson's request to suspend parliament in order to ram through a hard Brexit. The opposition vows to fight back.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: Bulls await a sustained move beyond 106.00 mark, 100-hour SMA

USD/JPY: Bulls await a sustained move beyond 106.00 mark, 100-hour SMA

The USD/JPY pair extended its sideways consolidative price action through the early North-American session and remained confined in a narrow band below the 106.00 mark.

USD/JPY News

Gold retreats below $1,540 as US stocks turn positive on day

Gold retreats below $1,540 as US stocks turn positive on day

After advancing to a session high of $1,547 earlier today, the XAU/USD pair lost its traction in the last couple of hours and erased its daily gains.

Gold News

Crypto levels to watch ahead of massive CME options expiration – Confluence Detector

Crypto levels to watch ahead of massive CME options expiration – Confluence Detector

No less than 50% of open interest Bitcoin options on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) are set to expire on Friday, August 30th. Expiry of options tends to trigger high volatility – and we may be seeing the calm before the storm.

Read more

MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  