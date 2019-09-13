EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro fading key resistance after the US Retail Sales

The market is off the daily highs as the market is looking for the next directional move. The bears would need to trade below the 1.1079 support to drive the market towards 1.1050, 1.1033 and 1.0992 on the way down, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.

On the daily time-frame, the common currency is trading in a bear trend below the main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). On Thursday, the European Central Bank’s (ECB) cut interest rates by 0.1% and announced an open-ended Quantitive Easing (QE). However, the market deemed that the ECB was not dovish enough and the EUR rose. This Friday the Retail Sales Control Group in the United States (US) came in line with expectations at 0.3% in August.

