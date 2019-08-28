EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro enters the New York session pressured near weekly lows

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/USD is under pressure in the first part of the New York session.
  • The level to beat for sellers is the 1.1080 support followed by the 1.1062 level.
 

 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
On the daily time-frame, the single currency is trading in a bear trend below the main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). The market is down for the third day in a row.

EUR/USD 4-hour chart

 
The market is slowly drifting lower below its main SMAs. Bears likely intend to break 1.1080 support to drive the market down towards 1.1062 and 1.1033 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
  
  
 

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

 
EUR/USD is near the daily lows under the main SMAs, suggesting a bearish momentum in the near term. Immediate resistance is seen at 1.1098, 1.1117 and 1.1137 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 
  

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1085
Today Daily Change -0.0005
Today Daily Change % -0.05
Today daily open 1.109
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1133
Daily SMA50 1.1205
Daily SMA100 1.1211
Daily SMA200 1.1282
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1116
Previous Daily Low 1.1086
Previous Weekly High 1.1154
Previous Weekly Low 1.1052
Previous Monthly High 1.1373
Previous Monthly Low 1.106
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1097
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1105
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1078
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1067
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1048
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1109
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1128
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.114

 

 

