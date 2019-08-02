EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro ends the week near 1.1100 on US Dollar weakness

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/USD ended the day near its daily highs as the greenback loses steam across the board.
  • Earlier, the NFP revealed that the United States added 144K jobs in July as forecast by analysts while wages came in better-than-expected at 3.2% vs. 3.1% forecast.
  • The level to beat for bulls are seen at the 1.1117, 1.1130 and 1.1147 levels.
 
 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
EUR/USD is trading in a bear trend below its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). The US Nonfarm Payrolls came as anticipated at 144K in July while the wages came better-than-expected at 3.2% vs. 3.1%. EUR/USD was initially down on the news, but it has since then recovered posting a second consecutive daily gain. 
 

EUR/USD 4-hour chart

 
EUR/USD is trading below its major simple moving averages (SMAs), suggesting bearish momentum in the medium term. However bears will need to reclaim the 1.1100 level to drive to market down towards 1.1080, 1.1067, 1.1050 and the 1.1030 level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

 
The market rose to the 1.1117 resistance while challenging the 200 SMA, suggesting a correction up in the near term. Buyers need to break above 1.1117 to reach 1.1130, 1.1147 and potentially 1.1176 if the bulls gather enough steam. 
 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1108
Today Daily Change 0.0024
Today Daily Change % 0.22
Today daily open 1.1084
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1193
Daily SMA50 1.1238
Daily SMA100 1.1236
Daily SMA200 1.1303
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1096
Previous Daily Low 1.1027
Previous Weekly High 1.1226
Previous Weekly Low 1.1101
Previous Monthly High 1.1373
Previous Monthly Low 1.106
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.107
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1053
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1042
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0972
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1112
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1139
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1181

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD stabilizes around 1.1100 as Trump regrets tariffs

EUR/USD stabilizes around 1.1100 as Trump regrets tariffs

The American currency remains weak as Wall Street extends its collapse, despite US President Trump said he might delay or halt the latest announced tariffs on China.  Nonfarm Payroll added little new to what the market already knew.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD slips toward 1.2100 on upbeat US NFP

GBP/USD slips toward 1.2100 on upbeat US NFP

GBP/USD is struggling to hold onto 1.2100 after the US jobs report beat expectations with wages up by 0.3%. Earlier, the pound suffered the ruling Conservative Party's loss a by-election in Wales. Trade is also eyed.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY heading toward January's flash-crash lows

USD/JPY heading toward January's flash-crash lows

The USD/JPY pair hovers at multi-month lows in the 106.60 region as US Treasury yields hover around multi-year lows, Wall Street keeps crashing.

USD/JPY News

Gold technical analysis: Consolidates in a range near multi-year tops, bulls trying to seize control

Gold technical analysis: Consolidates in a range near multi-year tops, bulls trying to seize control

The commodity has been oscillating in a broader trading range over the past three weeks or so, forming a continuation - rectangle chart pattern on the daily chart.

Gold News

Wall Street pushes lower at opening on trade worries

Wall Street pushes lower at opening on trade worries

Major equity indexes in the United States started the day deep in the negative territory on Friday as investors continue to move away from risky assets amid concerns over a prolonged US-China trade conflict. 

Read more

MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  