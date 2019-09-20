EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro ends the week below the 1.1023 level

Bears will try to keep the market contained below 1.1023 resistance. However, if the bulls push through it, 1.1045 can come into play, but this is likely a weak resistance which will be easily be overcome opening the way to 1.1074 resistance, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.

The common currency, on the daily chart, is trading in a bear trend below its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). The Euro ends the week stuck in a two-week trading range as investors are waiting for the next catalysts. There will be a plethora of news announcements next week, including the Gross Domestic Product in the United States. Therefore, there is potential for volatility and the current range may get broken.

