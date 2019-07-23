EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro droping below June lows, sub-1.1165 resistance

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/USD broke below the 1.1200 key support, triggering intesnse selling.
  • EUR/USD is challenging the June lows as the market pierced 1.1165 support.

EUR/USD daily chart


 
EUR/USD is in a bear trend below its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). The market broke below 1.1200 significant support.

EUR/USD 4-hour chart

 
Sellers broke 1.1165 support area. The break below the level could lead to 1.1100 and 1.1065 to the downside, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 

eur/usd
EUR/USD 30-minute chart
 

EUR/USD is trading below its main SMAs suggesting bearish momentum in the near term. EUR/USD can find immediate resistance at 1.1165, 1.1174 and 1.1188 , according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.


Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1148
Today Daily Change -0.0063
Today Daily Change % -0.56
Today daily open 1.1211
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1272
Daily SMA50 1.1246
Daily SMA100 1.1248
Daily SMA200 1.1317
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1226
Previous Daily Low 1.1206
Previous Weekly High 1.1286
Previous Weekly Low 1.12
Previous Monthly High 1.1414
Previous Monthly Low 1.116
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1214
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1218
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1203
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1195
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1183
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1222
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1233
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1241

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

