EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro droping below June lows, sub-1.1165 resistance

EUR/USD broke below the 1.1200 key support, triggering intesnse selling.

EUR/USD is challenging the June lows as the market pierced 1.1165 support.

EUR/USD daily chart





EUR/USD is in a bear trend below its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). The market broke below 1.1200 significant support.

EUR/USD 4-hour chart



Sellers broke 1.1165 support area. The break below the level could lead to 1.1100 and 1.1065 to the downside, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.



EUR/USD 30-minute chart



EUR/USD is trading below its main SMAs suggesting bearish momentum in the near term. EUR/USD can find immediate resistance at 1.1165, 1.1174 and 1.1188 , according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.



Additional key levels