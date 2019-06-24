EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro consolidating gains below 1.1400 resistance

EUR/USD is turning bullish above its main daily simple moving averages.

The level to beat for bulls is the 1.1420 resistance.

EUR/USD daily chart



EUR/USD is trading above its main daily simple moving averages suggesting that the trend is turning bullish.

EUR/USD 4-hour chart



The market is trading above its main SMAs suggesting bullish momentum. The market is finding some resistance at the 1.1400 level. The correction down can potentially extend to 1.1340 and 1.1310 support, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.



EUR/USD 30-minute chart



EUR/USD is trading above its main SMAs suggesting a bullish bias in the near term. According to the Technical Confluences Indicator, resistances are at 1.1400, 1.1420 and 1.1440 levels.



Additional key levels

