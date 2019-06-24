EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro consolidating gains below 1.1400 resistance

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/USD is turning bullish above its main daily simple moving averages.
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 1.1420 resistance. 

EUR/USD daily chart


EUR/USD is trading above its main daily simple moving averages suggesting that the trend is turning bullish.

EUR/USD 4-hour chart


The market is trading above its main SMAs suggesting bullish momentum. The market is finding some resistance at the 1.1400 level. The correction down can potentially extend to 1.1340 and 1.1310 support, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator


EUR/USD 30-minute chart


EUR/USD is trading above its main SMAs suggesting a bullish bias in the near term. According to the Technical Confluences Indicator, resistances are at 1.1400, 1.1420 and 1.1440 levels.


Additional key levels
 

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1384
Today Daily Change 0.0015
Today Daily Change % 0.13
Today daily open 1.1369
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1241
Daily SMA50 1.1219
Daily SMA100 1.1262
Daily SMA200 1.1352
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1378
Previous Daily Low 1.1282
Previous Weekly High 1.1378
Previous Weekly Low 1.1181
Previous Monthly High 1.1266
Previous Monthly Low 1.1107
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1342
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1319
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1308
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1247
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1212
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1404
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1439
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.15

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD resumes advance, approaches 1.1400

EUR/USD resumes advance, approaches 1.1400

The EUR/USD pair is trading at fresh three-month highs amid broad dollar's weakness. A mixed German IFO survey fell short of triggering EUR selling as the Business Climate came in better-than-anticipated, although it decreased from the previous month.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD retreats again, pressuring daily lows

GBP/USD retreats again, pressuring daily lows

The greenback is recovering modestly against most major rivals, with GBP/USD trading at daily lows in the 1.2720 region. Political uncertainty weighs on Sterling.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY stays calm near 107.30 ahead of Wall Street opening bell

USD/JPY stays calm near 107.30 ahead of Wall Street opening bell

10-year US Treasury bond yield erases large part of Friday's recovery gains. US Dollar Index drops to multi-month lows near the 96 mark. Wall Street looks to open the day with small gains on Monday.

USD/JPY News

Gold sticks to gains near multi-year tops, around $1410 region

Gold sticks to gains near multi-year tops, around $1410 region

Gold edged higher through the mid-European session on Monday and is currently placed at multi-year tops, around the $1410-11 region. 

Gold News

Markets, G20, Oil, Gold, Bitcoin

Markets, G20, Oil, Gold, Bitcoin

The next week could be hugely influential for the rest of the year so it's hardly surprising to see markets trading a little flat to kick things off. Investors are heading into this period in a buoyant mood, with US markets back in record territory and global stocks having enjoyed a very good week. 

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location