EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro consolidating gains below 1.1400 resistance

- EUR/USD is turning bullish above its main daily simple moving averages.
- The level to beat for bulls is the 1.1420 resistance.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD is trading above its main daily simple moving averages suggesting that the trend is turning bullish.
EUR/USD 4-hour chart
The market is trading above its main SMAs suggesting bullish momentum. The market is finding some resistance at the 1.1400 level. The correction down can potentially extend to 1.1340 and 1.1310 support, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
EUR/USD 30-minute chart
EUR/USD is trading above its main SMAs suggesting a bullish bias in the near term. According to the Technical Confluences Indicator, resistances are at 1.1400, 1.1420 and 1.1440 levels.
Additional key levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1384
|Today Daily Change
|0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13
|Today daily open
|1.1369
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1241
|Daily SMA50
|1.1219
|Daily SMA100
|1.1262
|Daily SMA200
|1.1352
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1378
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1282
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1378
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1181
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1266
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1107
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1342
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1319
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1308
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1247
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1212
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1404
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1439
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.15
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD resumes advance, approaches 1.1400
The EUR/USD pair is trading at fresh three-month highs amid broad dollar's weakness. A mixed German IFO survey fell short of triggering EUR selling as the Business Climate came in better-than-anticipated, although it decreased from the previous month.
GBP/USD retreats again, pressuring daily lows
The greenback is recovering modestly against most major rivals, with GBP/USD trading at daily lows in the 1.2720 region. Political uncertainty weighs on Sterling.
USD/JPY stays calm near 107.30 ahead of Wall Street opening bell
10-year US Treasury bond yield erases large part of Friday's recovery gains. US Dollar Index drops to multi-month lows near the 96 mark. Wall Street looks to open the day with small gains on Monday.
Gold sticks to gains near multi-year tops, around $1410 region
Gold edged higher through the mid-European session on Monday and is currently placed at multi-year tops, around the $1410-11 region.
Markets, G20, Oil, Gold, Bitcoin
The next week could be hugely influential for the rest of the year so it's hardly surprising to see markets trading a little flat to kick things off. Investors are heading into this period in a buoyant mood, with US markets back in record territory and global stocks having enjoyed a very good week.