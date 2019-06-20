EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro consolidates gains just below 1.1300 handle

By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/USD is trading just below the 1.1300 figure.
  • The level to beat for bulls is 1.1320 and 1.1347. 

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD is trading in a bear trend below its 200-day simple moving average (DSMA). However, the single currency has been rebounding sharply and seems to be poised to appreciate further as long as the 1.1200 support holds.


EUR/USD 4-hour chart

The market is trading above its main SMAs suggesting bullish momentum. Bulls will be looking to trade beyond 1.1320 resistance to reach 1.1347 resistance according to the Technical Confluences Indicator


EUR/USD 30-minute chart

EUR/USD is trading above its main SMAs suggesting a bullish bias in the near term. The market is currently consolidating its gains below 1.1300.  Support is at 1.1260 and 1.1230 according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.   

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1292
Today Daily Change 0.0066
Today Daily Change % 0.59
Today daily open 1.1226
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1227
Daily SMA50 1.1217
Daily SMA100 1.1264
Daily SMA200 1.1355
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1254
Previous Daily Low 1.1186
Previous Weekly High 1.1344
Previous Weekly Low 1.1202
Previous Monthly High 1.1266
Previous Monthly Low 1.1107
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1229
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1212
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.119
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1154
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1122
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1258
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.129
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1326

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

