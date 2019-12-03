EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro clings to eight-day's highs, 1.1093 resistance stays in focus

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/USD is clinging to the weekly gains into the London close.
  • The level to beat for buyers is the 1.1093 resistance. 
 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
EUR/USD on the daily chart is trading in a bear trend below its 200-day simple moving average (DMA). However, at the start very start of the week, the market had a massive reversal up above the 1.1000 handle and the 50/100 SMAs. 
 

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
EUR/USD is flirting with the 1.1093 resistance while holding above the 200 SMA. If the spot can overcome this critical resistance, EUR/USD could continue to climb towards the 1.1139 level and potentially up to 1.1180 in the medium term, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator
    

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

 
The spot had an above-average bullish breakout on the first day of the week. Support can be expected at the 1.1059, 1.1040 and 1.1013 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1086
Today Daily Change 0.0001
Today Daily Change % 0.01
Today daily open 1.1085
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1039
Daily SMA50 1.1043
Daily SMA100 1.1074
Daily SMA200 1.1164
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1091
Previous Daily Low 1.1002
Previous Weekly High 1.1034
Previous Weekly Low 1.0981
Previous Monthly High 1.1176
Previous Monthly Low 1.0981
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1057
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1036
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1028
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0971
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0939
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1117
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1148
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1205

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

