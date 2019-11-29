EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro bulls getting a good deal on Black Friday

- EUR/USD surprises with a bullish turnaround after a failed breakdown below the 1.1000 handle.
- Resistance is seen at the 1.1035 price level.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD four-hour chart
EUR/USD 30-minute chart
Additional key levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.102
|Today Daily Change
|0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10
|Today daily open
|1.1009
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1049
|Daily SMA50
|1.1041
|Daily SMA100
|1.1078
|Daily SMA200
|1.1167
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.102
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0998
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1098
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1014
|Previous Monthly High
|1.118
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0879
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1011
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1006
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0998
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0987
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0976
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.102
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1031
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1042
