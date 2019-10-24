EUR/USD Technical Analysis: A test of the 55-day SMA around 1.1050 stays on the table

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD has managed to rebound from recent lows near 1.1100 the figure and advanced to the 1.1160/65 band earlier today, where it lost some vigour.
  • The expected dovish tone from the ECB event later today carries the potential to spark another challenge of the 1.1100 neighbourhood.
  • If the selling impetus gathers further traction, then the critical 55-day SMA in the mid-1.10s would become the next target of relevance.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1125
Today Daily Change 38
Today Daily Change % -0.05
Today daily open 1.1131
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.102
Daily SMA50 1.1036
Daily SMA100 1.1136
Daily SMA200 1.1207
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1141
Previous Daily Low 1.1106
Previous Weekly High 1.1063
Previous Weekly Low 1.0941
Previous Monthly High 1.111
Previous Monthly Low 1.0885
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1127
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1119
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1111
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1091
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1076
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1145
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.116
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.118

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

