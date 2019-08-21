EUR/USD Technical Analysis: A breach of 1.1060 would pave the way for a test of 2019 lows

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD is exchanging gains with losses in the 1.1100 neighbourhood today, as market participants wait for the FOMC minutes (later today) and Powell’s speech (Friday).
  • Occasional bullish attempts are expected to met initial hurdle in the 1.1137/40 band, where are located the 10-day and 21-day SMAs ahead of a Fibo retracement at 1.1186.
  • The downside pressure is expected to mitigate somewhat on a surpass of the 1.1215/49 region, where sit the 100-day, 55-day SMAs and monthly tops.
  • If the selling impetus regains traction, recent lows in the 1.1060 area offer initial contention ahead of YTD low at 1.1026.

 EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1098
Today Daily Change 18
Today Daily Change % 0.02
Today daily open 1.1096
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1144
Daily SMA50 1.1219
Daily SMA100 1.1218
Daily SMA200 1.1289
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1108
Previous Daily Low 1.1065
Previous Weekly High 1.1232
Previous Weekly Low 1.1066
Previous Monthly High 1.1373
Previous Monthly Low 1.106
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1092
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1082
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1072
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1047
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1029
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1115
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1133
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1158

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD trades around 1.1100 amid the Italian crisis, ahead of Fed minutes

EUR/USD trades around 1.1100 amid the Italian crisis, ahead of Fed minutes

EUR/USD is trading around 1.1100, in familiar ranges. Italian President Mattarella will explore if a new government can be formed after PM Conte resigned. The FOMC Minutes are eyed later in the day.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD leans lower ahead of the Johnson-Merkel meeting

GBP/USD leans lower ahead of the Johnson-Merkel meeting

GBP/USD is trading below 1.2150, losing some ground. UK PM Johnson will meet German Chancellor Merkel in Berlin after the latter called for finding practical solutions on the Irish backstop.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: Bulls re-take 106.50 amid higher S&P futures, Treasury yields

USD/JPY: Bulls re-take 106.50 amid higher S&P futures, Treasury yields

Following a temporary reversal seen on Tuesday, the USD/JPY pair resumes the bullish momentum in Wednesday's Asian trading and regains the 106.50 level, tracking the gains in the US Treasury yields and S&P 500 futures. 

USD/JPY News

Gold slips below $1500 mark amid improving risk sentiment

Gold slips below $1500 mark amid improving risk sentiment

Gold edged lower through the early European session on Wednesday and is currently placed at the lower end of its weekly trading range, just below the key $1500 psychological mark.

Gold News

FOMC Minutes July 30-31 Meeting Preview: The Fed vs the markets

FOMC Minutes July 30-31 Meeting Preview: The Fed vs the markets

The Fed policy that switched to neutral in Jan completed the circle last month with first decrease in the base rate in more than a decade from a 2.50% upper target to 2.25%. Markets expect a second cut at the September 18th FOMC.

Read more

MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  