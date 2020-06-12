EUR/USD surpasses the 1.1325 level, next resistance is 1.1385

Friday's 4-hour chart is showing that the EUR/USD pair held above the 50 SMA. Yohay Elam, an analyst at FXStreet, sees bullish signs in the world’s most popular currency pair and expects further gains.
Key quotes
“Momentum on the 4-hour chart remains positive and EUR/USD bounced off the 50 Simple Moving Average – both bullish signs. While the currency pair dropped out of the uptrend channel, it is fighting to recapture it. Topping that line could trigger further gains.”
“Euro/dollar is battling 1.1325 at the time of writing, a line that provided support on Thursday. The next cap is 1.1385, which was a temporary peak last week. Wednesday's peak of 1.1425 is the next level to watch.”
“Support awaits at 1.1275, the daily low, followed by 1.1240, a swing low from earlier in the week.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
