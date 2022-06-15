- EUR/USD regained positive traction on Wednesday and climbed back closer to the weekly high.
- Retreating US bond yields dragged the USD away from a two-decade high and extended support.
- Investors now await the ECB's ad hoc meeting for some impetus ahead of the FOMC decision.
The EUR/USD pair attracted fresh buying in the vicinity of the 1.0400 round figure on Wednesday and moved further away from a near one-month low touched the previous day. The recovery momentum pushed spot prices back closer to the weekly high, though bulls seemed struggling to capitalize on intraday gains beyond the 1.0500 psychological mark.
Following the recent bullish run to a two-decade high, the US dollar witnessed some profit-taking on Wednesday amid a softer tone surrounding the US Treasury bond yields. Apart from this, signs of stability in the financial markets further undermined the greenback's relative safe-haven status and acted as a tailwind for the EUR/USD pair.
On the other hand, the shared currency drew additional support from a hawkish shift by the European Central Bank (ECB), signalling that it would deliver its first rate hike since 2011 in July. The ECB also left the door open for a potentially larger move in September, which supports prospects for some meaningful upside for the EUR/USD pair.
Bulls seemed rather unaffected by the IFO institute's downward revision of the 2022 GDP growth projections for the German economy. The Munich-based research institution lowered its 2022 forecast for German growth to 2.5%, from 3.1% previously predicted in March, and revised its inflation forecast sharply higher to 6.8%, up from an earlier 5.1%.
Investors now seem to wait for headlines from the ECB’s ad hoc Governing Council meeting to discuss the recent sell-off in bond markets before placing fresh bets. Apart from this, traders will take cues from the US monthly Retail Sales data and ECB President Christine Lagarde's speech. The focus, however, remains on the FOMC decision, due later during the US session.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0481
|Today Daily Change
|0.0065
|Today Daily Change %
|0.62
|Today daily open
|1.0416
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0645
|Daily SMA50
|1.0658
|Daily SMA100
|1.0908
|Daily SMA200
|1.1189
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0485
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0397
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0774
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0506
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0787
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.035
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0451
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0431
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0381
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0345
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0293
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0468
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0521
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0556
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
