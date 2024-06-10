EUR/USD struggles near three-week low, seems vulnerable below 100-day SMA/1.0800

- EUR/USD drops to a multi-week low and is pressured by a combination of factors.
- The upbeat US NFP tempers Fed rate cut bets and continues to underpin the USD.
- Increasing political uncertainty weighs on the Euro and contributes to the decline.
The EUR/USD pair remains under some selling pressure for the second straight day and drops to over a three-week low during the Asian session on Monday. Spot prices currently trade around the 1.0775 region and seem vulnerable to extending the post-NFP breakdown momentum through the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA).
The Labor Department's closely watched monthly employment report showed that the US economy added 272K jobs in May as compared to the 185K anticipated and the previous month's upwardly revised 175K. Adding to this, Average Hourly Earnings surpassed consensus estimates and increased by 4.1% during the 12 months through May, overshadowing an uptick in the jobless rate to 4.0%.
Nevertheless, the data forced investors to scale back their expectations about an imminent rate cut by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in September and kept the US Treasury bond yields elevated. This, along with the cautious mood around the equity markets, is seen underpinning the safe-haven US Dollar (USD) and turning out to be a key factor exerting some downward pressure on the EUR/USD pair.
The shared currency, on the other hand, is undermined by an aggregated exit poll, which indicated that Eurosceptic nationalists made the biggest gains in European Parliament elections in the Sunday vote. Furthermore, French President Emmanuel Macron's decision to call snap elections later this month increases political uncertainty in the Eurozone's second-biggest economy and favors Euro bears.
This, in turn, suggests that the path of least resistance for the EUR/USD pair is to the downside, though traders might refrain from placing aggressive directional bets ahead of the crucial FOMC policy decision on Wednesday. Heading into the key central bank event risk, traders will confront the release of the latest US consumer inflation figures, which will drive the USD and provide some meaningful impetus.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0775
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0027
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.25
|Today daily open
|1.0802
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0848
|Daily SMA50
|1.0778
|Daily SMA100
|1.0807
|Daily SMA200
|1.0788
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0904
|Previous Daily Low
|1.08
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0916
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.08
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0895
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.065
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.084
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0864
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0766
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0731
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0662
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0871
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0939
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0975
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
