EUR/USD: Strong bounce elusive despite bear failure near 1.20

- EUR/USD trades 0.12% lower at 1.2020 versus 1.2043 in Asia.
- Buyers elusive despite signs of bear fatigue near 1.20.
- Upbeat US data, Eurozone vaccine conerns keep the pair under pressure.
EUR/USD struggles to gather upside traction despite signs of bear fatigue near 1.20. The bulls remain on the sidelines, with the US data signaling economic recovery and pushing yields higher.
Sellers ran out of steam near 1.20 for the second straight day on Wednesday after the pro-EU former European Central Bank (ECB) President Draghi accepted the Italian President's offer to form a government.
The pair essentially formed a daily candle with a long lower wick, implying bear fatigue near 1.20. So far, however, that has failed to inspire buying. EUR/USD is trading near 1.2020 at press time, having reached a high of 1.2043 in Asia.
Possibly capping the bounce is the upbeat US economic data released Wednesday. The US ADP Employment and ISM Non-Manufacturing bettered estimates, raising prospects of a faster recovery in the world's largest economy. The 10-year Treasury yield jumped seven basis points to 1.15% on Wednesday and is currently consolidating on yesterday's gains.
Also, concerns regarding Eurozone's slow coronavirus vaccine delivery could be weighing over the euro.
The pair could drop below 1.20 unless the Eurozone Retail Sales data for December due at 10:00 GMT shows a significant rise in consumer spending. In that case, traders may put a bid under the single currency, helping EUR/USD avoid a move below 1.20. The US weekly jobless claims and factory orders data due later Thursday could influence the broad-based dollar demand.
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2018
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12
|Today daily open
|1.2033
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2135
|Daily SMA50
|1.215
|Daily SMA100
|1.1964
|Daily SMA200
|1.1692
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.205
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2004
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2183
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2058
|Previous Monthly High
|1.235
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2054
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2022
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2033
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2008
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1983
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1962
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2054
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2075
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.21
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD faces rejection near 0.7650 as USD tracks yields higher
AUD/USD turns south below 0.7650, as the US dollar picks up bids amid higher Treasury yields The aussie remains underpinned by upbeat Australian trade data and the risk-on market mood. Focus shifts to the US jobs data and key RBA events.
Gold refreshes 13-day low, eyes key support above $1,800
Gold stands on slippery ground, drops for the third day. The yellow metal has been declining following its early week failures to cross the 21-day SMA. January’s “double top” formation adds to the upside filters.
Ethereum records new all-time high as FOMO kicks in
ETH/USD bulls are unstoppable while refreshing the record top around $1,700 during early Thursday. The altcoin is on a four-day uptrend after the previous day’s rally that crossed a key resistance line. Ascending trend line from Sep stops ETH sellers, for now.
GME recovers ground as SEC goes hunting
Shares in Gamestop staged a recovery on Wednesday after a horrible session on Tuesday. Gamestop rallied back above $100, up nearly 15%. Reuters reported that according to S3 partners the number of shares shorted in Gamestop (GME) rose slightly on Tuesday.
US Dollar Index turns negative near 91.10 post-ISM
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback vs. a bundle of its main competitors, recedes to the 90.15/10 band following earlier 2021 tops around 90.30.