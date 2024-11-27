The Euro (EUR) is moderately higher on the session, with gains retesting recent peaks around 1.0540 before easing, Scotiabank’s Chief FX Strategist Shaun Osborne notes.
EUR firmer on hawkish Schnabel comments
“Hawkish comments from ECB Governor Schnabel that the central bank needed to be cautious about cutting rates too far as policy is nearing neutral helped give the EUR a lift.”
“The EUR may gain a little more in the near term as positioning is lightened up around the US Thanksgiving break but scope for significant gains remains limited. My fair value estimate for EURUSD is little changed today at 1.0427.”
“EUR gains from last week’s low continue to pressure the mid-1.05 area after breaking above minor trend resistance off the early November high around 1.09. Moderate gains may extend a little further towards the 1.0600/50 zone if a clear push above 1.0550 develops.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends recovery beyond 1.0550 on renewed USD weakness
EUR/USD preserves its bullish momentum and trades above 1.0550 in the American session on Wednesday. The US Dollar (USD) struggles to find demand following the mixed macroeconomic data releases from the US, helping the pair push higher ahead of US PCE inflation data.
GBP/USD advances toward 1.2650, US PCE data eyed
GBP/USD extends the bullish momentum to trade near 1.2650 in the second half of the day on Wednesday. The pair benefits from a sustained US Dollar weakness ahead of the Thanksgiving Day holiday. Investors await PCE Price Index figures for October.
Gold climbs to $2,650 area as US yields push lower
Gold builds on Tuesday's gains and trades at around $2,650 in the American session. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 1% on the day below 4.3%, helping XAU/USD continue to push higher.
US core PCE inflation set to hold steady, raising doubts on further Federal Reserve rate cut
The United States Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) is set to release the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data for October on Wednesday at 15:00 GMT.
Eurozone PMI sounds the alarm about growth once more
The composite PMI dropped from 50 to 48.1, once more stressing growth concerns for the eurozone. Hard data has actually come in better than expected recently – so ahead of the December meeting, the ECB has to figure out whether this is the PMI crying wolf or whether it should take this signal seriously. We think it’s the latter.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.