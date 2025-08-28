EUR/USD steady despite strong US GDP as Greenback stays under pressure

- The EUR/USD holds firm on Thursday, extending gains for a third straight day.
- The US GDP second estimate showed 3.3% annualized growth in Q2, above the 3.1% forecast.
- Traders await Friday’s July PCE inflation data, which may shape the Fed’s monetary policy path.
The Euro (EUR) holds firm against the US Dollar (USD) on Thursday,as the latest batch of US economic data failed to shift the broader bearish tone surrounding the Greenback. The pair briefly climbed to an intraday high of 1.1687 before easing to trade near 1.1666 at the time of writing. Despite the pullback, EUR/USD remains higher on the day, extending its advance for a third straight day while staying within the range that has contained price action since early August.
The Bureau of Economic Analysis reported that the second estimate of US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) confirmed a 3.3% annualized expansion in Q2, slightly above the 3.1% consensus and stronger than the 3.0% pace seen previously. The resilience in activity was accompanied by still-solid labor market data, with Initial Jobless Claims falling to 229,000, marginally below expectations of 230,000 and down from a revised 234,000.
Inflation, however, eased according to preliminary quarterly readings. The Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index rose 2.5% QoQ, undershooting the 2.6% forecast and matching the prior 2.5%. The GDP Price Index and headline PCE Prices both printed at 2.0%, slipping from 2.1% previously, signaling disinflationary progress.
The data, however, failed to provide impetus to the US Dollar, which remains under broad pressure amid concerns over Fed independence and a dovish monetary policy outlook. At the time of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY) is trading around 98.00, down 0.20% on the day. Market attention now turns to Friday’s release of the July monthly PCE inflation report, which will carry greater weight for the Fed’s near-term policy outlook and could set the next directional cue for the Greenback.
(This story was corrected on August 28 at 16:10 GMT to say EUR/USD is extending gains for a third straight day, instead of a second straight session.)
Euro Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the British Pound.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.23%
|-0.05%
|-0.19%
|-0.18%
|-0.36%
|-0.29%
|-0.03%
|EUR
|0.23%
|0.23%
|0.03%
|0.04%
|-0.10%
|-0.04%
|0.21%
|GBP
|0.05%
|-0.23%
|-0.18%
|-0.14%
|-0.33%
|-0.25%
|0.01%
|JPY
|0.19%
|-0.03%
|0.18%
|0.05%
|-0.22%
|-0.38%
|0.19%
|CAD
|0.18%
|-0.04%
|0.14%
|-0.05%
|-0.19%
|-0.11%
|0.26%
|AUD
|0.36%
|0.10%
|0.33%
|0.22%
|0.19%
|0.07%
|0.35%
|NZD
|0.29%
|0.04%
|0.25%
|0.38%
|0.11%
|-0.07%
|0.27%
|CHF
|0.03%
|-0.21%
|-0.01%
|-0.19%
|-0.26%
|-0.35%
|-0.27%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD attempts some consolidation below 1.1700
EUR/USD trades on a positive foot on Thursday, now moving within a sideline pattern around 1.1660-1.1670 amid a persistent downward trend in the US Dollar. Meanwhile, upbeat results from the US docket fail to ignite some reaction in the Greenback, while investors focusing on the upcoming US PCE data.
GBP/USD extends its gains past 1.3500 on USD selling
GBP/USD now manages to pick up some pace and leave behind the 1.3500 barrier on Thursday, always on the back of the intense offered stance on the Greenback. In addition, the widespread upbeat tone in the risk complex props up the move higher in the British pound.
Gold meets initial resistance near $3,415
Gold extends its march north, hitting fresh multi-week tops near the $3,415 mark per troy ounce on Thursday. The yellow metal advances further on the back of the softer note in the Greenback, mixed US yields across the board, and rising bets of a rate cut by the Fed next month.
DOGE and SHIB rebound as bullish sentiment creeps back in
Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) prices are showing signs of resilience after a recent pullback, with both meme coins rebounding from key support levels. DOGE trades above $0.223 while SHIB steadies above $0.000011 at the time of writing on Thursday.
AI boom or bubble? Three convictions for investors
AI 2.0 = from “build it” to “prove it”: Big Tech’s AI investment is already in the hundreds of billions, but monetization remains modest. The cycle is shifting from spending on capacity to delivering productivity and revenue impact.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.