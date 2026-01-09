EUR/USD stays on the back foot after mixed US labour-market report

The Euro (EUR) edges lower against the US Dollar (USD) on Friday as traders react to a mixed batch of US labour-market data. At the time of writing, EUR/USD trades around 1.1638, remaining on the back foot for a seventh straight day as the Greenback retains a firm tone across the board.

Data released by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) showed that Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) rose by 50,000 in December, undershooting market expectations for a 60,000 increase and easing from November’s 64,000 gain. At the same time, the Unemployment Rate edged down to 4.4% from 4.6%, coming in below forecasts of 4.5%.

Average Hourly Earnings rose 0.3% MoM in December, matching expectations and improving from November’s 0.1% increase. On an annual basis, earnings growth accelerated to 3.8% from 3.6%, also coming in above forecasts.

Taken together, the report offered a mixed signal on the US labour market, with a weaker NFP headline contrasting with a lower Unemployment Rate and improving wage growth, suggesting that labour-market conditions remain relatively firm.

On the monetary policy front, the weaker pace of job creation, despite otherwise firm labour conditions, has reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates unchanged at the January 27-28 meeting, while still leaving the door open to a gradual easing path later in the year.

Looking ahead, attention turns to the University of Michigan’s preliminary January Consumer Sentiment survey, alongside speeches from Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin and Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari, for fresh insight into the economic and monetary policy outlook.