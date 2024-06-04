EUR/USD staggers back from recent highs after Greenback bids resurface

NEWS | | By Joshua Gibson
  • EUR/USD loses grip on 1.0900 on Tuesday after risk aversion reignites.
  • Fed rate cut hopes have been pushed back to November.
  • ECB rate cut, US NFP Friday loom darkly ahead.

EUR/USD declined around a quarter of a percent on Tuesday after market sentiment soured following US dataprints that pushed markets back into risk-off bids into the Greenback. US data failed to deliver signs of a steepening economic slowdown in the US, sending broad-market hopes for signs of Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cuts back to the bottom and sparking a fresh bout of risk-off safe haven bidding.

According to the CME’s FedWatch Tool, rate markets are still hoping for at least a quarter-point rate cut at the Fed’s September interest rate meeting. However, odds are tilted towards November fora  first rate trim with probabilities pricing in 90% odds of a 25-basis point decline in Fed reference rates to the 500-525 range expected November 7.

The European Central Bank (ECB) is broadly expected to deliver a quarter-point cut when the ECB meets this week on Thursday. With the rate differential between the EUR and the USD set to widen, albeit slightly, further downside for the Fiber could be on the cards, especially if Friday’s NFP shows a still-healthy US labor market. If Friday’s NFP print, expected to show the US added 190K net new jobs in May, higher than the previous month’s 175K.

EUR/USD technical outlook

EUR/USD fell back from 1.0900 on Tuesday, slipping back into near-term congestion after a fresh break into the pair’s highest bids since March. The Fiber has ground sideways in a large consolidation range for most of the year, and the pair remains down from 2024’s opening bids near 1.1037.

The Fiber’s long-term technical floor is priced in at the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.0797. Despite Tuesday’s declines, the pair remains up 2.65% from the year’s botto mbids set in mid-April near 1.0600.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.088
Today Daily Change -0.0024
Today Daily Change % -0.22
Today daily open 1.0904
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0829
Daily SMA50 1.0774
Daily SMA100 1.0808
Daily SMA200 1.0788
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0905
Previous Daily Low 1.0832
Previous Weekly High 1.0889
Previous Weekly Low 1.0788
Previous Monthly High 1.0895
Previous Monthly Low 1.065
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0877
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.086
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0856
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0808
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0784
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0929
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0953
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1001

 

 

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD reverses gains and aims toward 0.6650 ahead of Aussie GDP

AUD/USD reverses gains and aims toward 0.6650 ahead of Aussie GDP

The Australian Dollar reversed its course and registered losses of 0.60% against the US Dollar on Tuesday, even though data from the United States sparked speculations that the Fed would cut rates in the year. As the Wednesday Asian session begins, the AUD/USD trades near 0.6648.

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD declined around a quarter of a percent on Tuesday after market sentiment soured following US dataprints that pushed markets back into risk-off bids into the Greenback.

EUR/USD News

Gold price ease: Risk-off sentiment and declining US yields take toll

Gold price ease: Risk-off sentiment and declining US yields take toll

Gold prices retreat in the late North American session on Tuesday, amid a risk-off impulse and despite falling US Treasury bond yields. The latest tranche of US economic data shows the economy is slowing down, warranting lower interest rates. Despite that, the XAU/USD exchanges hands around $2,328.

Gold News

Bitcoin could see higher volatility spike if a new all-time high is reached

Bitcoin could see higher volatility spike if a new all-time high is reached

Bitcoin traded around $70,400 on Tuesday following key insights from Glassnode, which suggested that the largest digital asset could be primed for increased volatility if it reaches a new all-time high in the coming days.

Read more

Economies are looking stronger

Economies are looking stronger

Growth and, to some extent, inflation is exceeding expectations in the major economies, pointing to fewer and slower rate cuts. The US is expected to foresee further cooling ahead, but it still sees long-term growth on a structurally solid footing.

Read more

