- EUR/USD loses grip on 1.0900 on Tuesday after risk aversion reignites.
- Fed rate cut hopes have been pushed back to November.
- ECB rate cut, US NFP Friday loom darkly ahead.
EUR/USD declined around a quarter of a percent on Tuesday after market sentiment soured following US dataprints that pushed markets back into risk-off bids into the Greenback. US data failed to deliver signs of a steepening economic slowdown in the US, sending broad-market hopes for signs of Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cuts back to the bottom and sparking a fresh bout of risk-off safe haven bidding.
According to the CME’s FedWatch Tool, rate markets are still hoping for at least a quarter-point rate cut at the Fed’s September interest rate meeting. However, odds are tilted towards November fora first rate trim with probabilities pricing in 90% odds of a 25-basis point decline in Fed reference rates to the 500-525 range expected November 7.
The European Central Bank (ECB) is broadly expected to deliver a quarter-point cut when the ECB meets this week on Thursday. With the rate differential between the EUR and the USD set to widen, albeit slightly, further downside for the Fiber could be on the cards, especially if Friday’s NFP shows a still-healthy US labor market. If Friday’s NFP print, expected to show the US added 190K net new jobs in May, higher than the previous month’s 175K.
EUR/USD technical outlook
EUR/USD fell back from 1.0900 on Tuesday, slipping back into near-term congestion after a fresh break into the pair’s highest bids since March. The Fiber has ground sideways in a large consolidation range for most of the year, and the pair remains down from 2024’s opening bids near 1.1037.
The Fiber’s long-term technical floor is priced in at the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.0797. Despite Tuesday’s declines, the pair remains up 2.65% from the year’s botto mbids set in mid-April near 1.0600.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.088
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0024
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.22
|Today daily open
|1.0904
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0829
|Daily SMA50
|1.0774
|Daily SMA100
|1.0808
|Daily SMA200
|1.0788
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0905
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0832
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0889
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0788
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0895
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.065
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0877
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.086
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0856
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0808
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0784
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0929
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0953
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1001
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD reverses gains and aims toward 0.6650 ahead of Aussie GDP
The Australian Dollar reversed its course and registered losses of 0.60% against the US Dollar on Tuesday, even though data from the United States sparked speculations that the Fed would cut rates in the year. As the Wednesday Asian session begins, the AUD/USD trades near 0.6648.
EUR/USD staggers back from recent highs after Greenback bids resurface
EUR/USD declined around a quarter of a percent on Tuesday after market sentiment soured following US dataprints that pushed markets back into risk-off bids into the Greenback.
Gold price ease: Risk-off sentiment and declining US yields take toll
Gold prices retreat in the late North American session on Tuesday, amid a risk-off impulse and despite falling US Treasury bond yields. The latest tranche of US economic data shows the economy is slowing down, warranting lower interest rates. Despite that, the XAU/USD exchanges hands around $2,328.
Bitcoin could see higher volatility spike if a new all-time high is reached
Bitcoin traded around $70,400 on Tuesday following key insights from Glassnode, which suggested that the largest digital asset could be primed for increased volatility if it reaches a new all-time high in the coming days.
Economies are looking stronger
Growth and, to some extent, inflation is exceeding expectations in the major economies, pointing to fewer and slower rate cuts. The US is expected to foresee further cooling ahead, but it still sees long-term growth on a structurally solid footing.