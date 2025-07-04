Euro (EUR) slipped overnight, consistent with our caution for slower pace of gains or even some consolidation in the interim. ECB minutes overnight highlighted concerns of EUR’s appreciation and higher tariff that may affect exports. EUR was last at 1.1781 levels, OCBC's FX analysts Frances Cheung and Christopher Wong note.
Bullish momentum on daily chart shows signs of fading
"It made some specific comments- 'Since the April tariff shock, the EUR/USD exchange rate had decoupled from interest rate differentials, partly owing to a change in hedging behaviour. Historically, the euro had depreciated against the US dollar when volatility in foreign exchange markets increased. Over the past three months, however, it had appreciated against the dollar when volatility had risen, suggesting that the euro – rather than the dollar – had recently served as a safe-haven currency.' It also noted that 'Despite comparable funding costs on the two sides of the Atlantic, when taking into account currency risk-hedging costs, US companies had increasingly turned to euro funding. This underlined the increased attractiveness of the euro'."
"Statement also noted that latest projection saw inflation cooling to 1.6% in 2026 before returning to 2% in 2027, with the economy perking up thanks to higher public spending in Germany. ECB also indicated that 'While energy prices and exchange rates were likely to lead to headline inflation undershooting the target for some time, inflation dynamics would over the medium term increasingly be driven by the effects of fiscal policy'. We had earlier highlighted that comments from ECB officials this week likely marked the first hint of concern or slight discomfort around the EUR’s pace of appreciation. We noted that several ECB officials made remarks on currency this week."
"ECB Vice President Guindos said that a rise in the euro beyond $1.20 could make things “much more complicated”, though he sees current levels as no cause for concern. ECB’s Simkus also commented that the speed at which the EUR is rising is something the ECB must monitor particularly carefully. That said, there are also ECB officials who do not seem overly concerned. Overall, our constructive outlook on EUR remains intact though we see risks of slower pace of appreciation in the interim due to event risks – relating to recent ECB comments, 9 th July truce deadline and from a positioning point of view. Bullish momentum on daily chart shows tentative signs of fading while RSI turned lower from overbought conditions. Support at 1.1630, 1.1550 (21 DMA). Resistance at 1.1820 levels, before 1.1920 levels. While we cautioned for slower pace of gains or even some consolidation in the interim, the bias remains to buy dips."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates weekly gains below 1.1800 amid light trading
EUR/USD stays bid in a narrow range below 1.1800 in the European session on Friday. The currency pair exhibits a lackluster performance, consolidating weekly gains amid a US market holiday on account of Independence Day.
GBP/USD posts small gains above 1.3650 as US Dollar struggle extends
GBP/USD holds ground above 1.3650 in European trading hours on Friday. The pair keeps the upper hand as the US Dollar fades the post-Nonfarm Payrolls relief rally. Traders adopt caution while seeking clarity on US President Trump's tariff plans on various countries.
Gold price remains on track to register gains for the first time in three weeks
Gold price maintains its bid tone through the first half of the European session on Friday, though it remains below a one-week high touched the previous day. The US Dollar struggles to capitalize on the upbeat US NFP-inspired rally on Thursday amid concerns that US President Donald Trump's 'One Big Beautiful Bill' would worsen the country's fiscal situation.
Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple nears all-time high, ETH and XRP break key resistances
Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple are showing signs of strength heading into the weekend. BTC has broken out of its recent consolidation phase, climbing above $109,000 and moving closer to its all-time high.
The Big, Beautiful Bill: Trojan horse or lead balloon?
Markets in Asia open with one eye on Tokyo and the other on Washington, where Trump’s so-called “Big, Beautiful Bill” has cleared the Senate—but not without leaving a trail of bruises and backlash.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.