- Powell’s testimony pressured the US Dollar, fueling modest EUR/USD gains.
- ECB rate hike expectations for July boost euro despite divided view amongst ECB members.
- Key events: ECB General Council Meeting, US unemployment claims, and Fed speakers.
EUR/USD snaps three days of consecutive losses and rises toward the 1.0960 region as the US Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell answers questions at the US House of Representatives on his first day of testimony. Risk aversion, and high US Treasury bond yields, drive the market’s narrative, though the EUR/USD pair climbs on broad US Dollar (USD) weakness. At the time of writing, the EUR/USD exchanges hands at 1.0961 after bouncing from 1.0905 lows.
ECB rate hike fuels rally despite divided views on further tightening
US equities are trading with losses amidst Powell’s testimony. The Fed Chair reiterated the Fed would continue to tighten monetary policy but stressed the central bank would make its decisions meeting-by-meeting based on incoming data.
The Federal Reserve (Fed) kept rates unchanged on June 14 while upward revising the Federal Funds Rate (FFR) peak at 5.6%. Even though it strengthened the greenback, Powell’s press conference struck a balanced tone,
Meanwhile, at the time of writing, Fed Chair Powell is answering questions at a hearing at the Capitol. He said that “it may make sense to move rates higher, at a moderate pace,” and emphasized the speed and level of rates “are separate.” He said inflation “has a long way to go” despite moderating somewhat “since the middle of last year,” and when asked about changing its 2% target, Powell said, “It’s our goal and will remain our goal.”
Although it capped the EUR/USD advance post-FOMC on June 15, the EUR/USD rallied sharply on the back of the European Central Bank (ECB), raising rates by 25 bps and opening the door for further tightening.
In the meantime, a raft of European Central Bank (ECB) speakers was featured during the day, with most of them expressing the need to get core inflation under control. Nevertheless, it has begun a split of points of view, with most hawks eyeing rate hikes in July and September, while others, like Kazimir, expressed that the continuation of tightening policy “is not certain.”
Upcoming events
The Eurozone (EU) economic docket would feature the ECB General Council Meeting. The US agenda will feature unemployment claims alongside further Federal Reserve speakers.
EUR/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The EUR/USD remains trading sideways after dipping from year-to-date (YTD) highs reached on April 25 at 1.1095, towards the 1.0630s area. Even though the EUR/USD rallied from 1.0690 toward 1.0970s, buyers must reclaim 1.1000 to challenge the YTD high before breaching the 1.1100 mark. If EUR/USD reclaims 1.1100, that will clear the path to 1.1200. Otherwise, failure to conquer 1.1000 would keep sellers hopeful of lower prices. EUR/USD’s first support would be the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.0840, followed by the 50-day EMA at 1.0834. Once cleared, the next stop will be the 100-day EMA at 1.0784.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0972
|Today Daily Change
|0.0054
|Today Daily Change %
|0.49
|Today daily open
|1.0918
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0777
|Daily SMA50
|1.088
|Daily SMA100
|1.0808
|Daily SMA200
|1.0551
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0946
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0893
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0971
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0733
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1092
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0635
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0913
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0926
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0892
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0865
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0838
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0945
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0972
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0999
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
