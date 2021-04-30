EUR/USD slumps below 1.2050 pressured by month-end flows

- EUR/USD pair came under strong bearish pressure during American session.
- US Dollar Index posts strong gains above 91.00.
- EUR/USD remains on track to snap three-week winning streak.
The EUR/USD pair fell sharply in the last hour and touched a fresh weekly low of 1.2036. At the moment, the pair is losing 0.64% on the day at 1.2040 and remains on track to close the week in the negative territory. In the absence of a significant fundamental driver, the recent decline seems to be a product of month-end flows into London fix.
Earlier in the day, the data published by Eurostat showed that the eurozone economy contracted at an annual rate of 1.8% in the first quarter. On a positive note, the Unemployment Rate in the euro area edged lower to 8.1% in March and came in better than the market expectation of 8.3%. Nevertheless, these figures failed to trigger a noticeable market reaction.
DXY rises above 91.00 after US data
In the second half of the day, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis reported that the Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index rose to 1.8% on a yearly basis in March from 1.4% in February as expected. Additionally, the University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index improved to 88.3 (final) in April from 84.9 in March.
On the back of these upbeat figures, the US Dollar Index extended its rebound and rose above 91.00, allowing the bearish pressure on EUR/USD to gather strength.
There won't be any other data releases in the remainder of the day and EUR/USD is likely to start consolidating its daily losses ahead of the weekend.
Technical levels to watch for
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.204
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0082
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.68
|Today daily open
|1.2122
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1979
|Daily SMA50
|1.1957
|Daily SMA100
|1.2056
|Daily SMA200
|1.1941
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.215
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2102
|Previous Weekly High
|1.21
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1943
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2113
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1704
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.212
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2132
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2099
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2077
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2051
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2147
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2172
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2195
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles to 1.2050 after weak German data, robust US figures
EUR/USD is struggling to hold onto 1.21 after German GDP missed estimates with -1.7% against -1.5% projected. Italian and French figures beat estimates. Personal Income jumped 21.1%, marginally above expectations while Core PCE is up 1.8% YoY as expected.
GBP/USD free-falls to 1.3850 amid dollar strength
GBP/USD has extended its falls to 1.3850, succumbing to dollar strength. The greenback is edging higher alongside Treasury yields and after the satisfactory US figures.
XAU/USD remains confined in a range around $1,770 level
Gold struggled to capitalize on the previous day’s bounce from two-week lows. A modest USD strength was seen as a key factor that capped gains for the metal. A softer risk tone, dovish Fed held bears from placing bets and help limit losses.
Ripple cracks key barrier for a massive upswing toward $2
XRP price has triggered a massive breakout without any news behind it after trading sideways for the last four days. The coin behind Ripple touched $1.597 and is aiming for a price target of $2 in the longer term.
Apple: Goldman upgrades as Apple (AAPL) smashes earnings, chart turns bullish
Apple reported Q1 earnings after the close on Wednesday. Apple beat estimates on both revenue and earnings per share (EPS). Apple (AAPL) finally catches an upgrade from Goldman Sachs.