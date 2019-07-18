Karen Jones, analyst at Commerzbank, suggests that EUR/USD pair is again showing signs of recovery just above the March and mid-June lows at 1.1181/76 and while these hold the downside, an upside bias will prevail.

Key Quotes

“We should then see a recovery towards the 200 day moving average and early June high at 1.1319/48. This guards the more important 1.1394/1.1412 55 week ma and recent high. Above the 1.1412 June high we look for resumption of the up move and a test of the 1.1570 2019 high. Slightly longer term we target 1.1815/54, the highs from June and September 2018.”

“We regard the April and May lows at 1.1110/06 as a turning point and continue to view the market as based longer term and target 1.1990 (measurement higher from the wedge).”