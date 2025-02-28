EUR/USD: Significant support at 1.0330 is unlikely to come into view – UOB Group

Steep decline appears to be excessive, but Euro (EUR) could test 1.0375 vs US Dollar (USD); significant support at 1.0330 is unlikely to come into view. In the longer run, EUR could continue to decline; it is currently unclear whether the significant support at 1.0330 is within reach, UOB Group's FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note.
EUR may continue to decline
24-HOUR VIEW: "Two days ago, EUR popped to a high of 1.0528, and then pulled back. Yesterday, when EUR was at 1.0485, we noted that 'the brief advance did not result in a significant increase in momentum,' and we expected EUR to 'trade in a 1.0465/1.0515 range.' Instead of trading in a range, EUR sold off sharply and closed at a two-week low of 1.0397, lower by 0.82%. The steep decline appears to be excessive, but with no signs of stabilisation just yet, EUR could test the 1.0375 level. The significant support at 1.0330 is unlikely to come into view. To sustain the oversold momentum, EUR must remain below 1.0440 (minor resistance is at 1.0420)."
1-3 WEEKS VIEW: "Yesterday (27 Feb, spot at 1.0485), we cautioned that “unless EUR breaks and holds above 1.0530 within these 1-2 days, the likelihood of it rising further will diminish.” We also highlighted that “a breach of 1.0440 (‘strong support’ level) would suggest that EUR has entered a range trading phase.” EUR subsequently broke below 1.0440 and plunged. The rapid increase in downward momentum suggests that instead of trading in a range, EUR could continue to decline. However, it is currently unclear whether the major support at 1.0330 is within reach. To keep the momentum going, EUR must remain below 1.0470 (‘strong resistance’ level)."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steadies near 1.0400 ahead of German inflation data
EUR/USD is treading water near 1.0400 in European trading on Friday. The pair is undermined by the increased haven demand for the US Dollar amid tariff and geopolitical concerns. Upbeat German Retail Sales and Import Prices data fail to impress the Euro. German and US inflation data awaited.
US core PCE inflation expected to tick lower, still above Federal Reserve target
The US Bureau of Economic Analysis is set to release the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data for January on Friday at 13:30 GMT. The core PCE Price Index, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, is projected to rise 0.3% on a monthly basis in January.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.2600 as US PCE inflation data looms
GBP/USD trims losses to trade near 1.2600 in the European session on Friday. Tariff uncertainty from US President Trump weighs on the risk-sensitve Pound against the safe-haven US Dollar, despite prudent BoE commentary. All eyes remain on the US PCE inflation data.
Gold price languishes near two-week low as traders keenly await US PCE Price Index
Gold price attracts sellers for the second straight day amid a broadly stronger USD. The risk-off mood and sliding US bond yields do little to support the precious metal. Traders now look forward to the US PCE Price Index for some meaningful impetus.
Friday forex follies: The tariff bombshell that shook global markets
Trump confirmed that 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico are locked in for March 4 while announcing an additional 10% levy on Chinese imports — presumably stacking on top of the 10% tariff already imposed in February.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.