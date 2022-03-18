EUR/USD has struggled to preserve its bullish momentum. Although the pair stays on the back foot early Friday, it could regain its traction as long as buyers continue to defend the 1.1040 support, FXStreet's Eren Sengezer reprots.
Euro to remain bullish as long as 1.1040 support holds
“In case the Russia-Ukraine headlines point to a further escalation of the conflict, investors are likely to stay away from risk-sensitive assets ahead of the weekend.”
“1.1040 (100-period SMA, Fibonacci 50% retracement of the latest downtrend) forms critical support for the pair. In case sellers manage to drag EUR/USD back below that level and hold it there, additional losses toward 1.10 (psychological level, Fibonacci 38.2% retracement, 50-period SMA) could be witnessed.”
“If EUR/USD steadies above 1.1080 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement), it could target 1.1140 (Thursday high, static level) before turning its attention to 1.12 (psychological level, 200-period SMA).”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: On the defensive below 1.1100 amid Ukraine crisis-led anxiety
EUR/USD is trading on the backfoot below 1.1100, undermined by the resurgent haven demand for the US dollar. Markets remain anxious amid a lack of progress on the Russia-Ukraine peace talks. Focus shifts to Xi-Biden call amid a lack of top-tier economic data.
GBP/USD defends gains above 1.3150 amid risk-aversion
GBP/USD is holding gains above 1.3150, having faded a spike near 1.3185, as the US dollar attempts a bounce amid a risk-off mood. Meager progress on the Russia-Ukraine peace keeps investors on the edge. The BOE delivered a cautious rate hike on Thursday.
Gold eyes worst week in four months below $1,950 amid Ukraine woes
Gold prices trade below $1,950, fading a two-day rebound from monthly low amid mixed concerns over Ukraine-Russia. Anxiety ahead of the Xi-Biden call weighs on market sentiment. Yields, stock futures remain pressured, DXY rebounds from weekly low.
BTC eyes $53,000, but indicators suggest otherwise
Bitcoin price consolidation continues with the formation of a bullish setup. A breakout from this formation could be the key to triggering a bull run, but things are not as simple as they appear.
Peace, war, and free trade
The vulnerability of the free trade orientation stems from its implications relating to war and peace. Given current developments in Ukraine, however, I’ve come to recognize some naïveté about that perspective.